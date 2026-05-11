The Architecture of Impunity: Ghana’s anti-corruption crisis and the Supreme Court’s obligation

Dominic Senayah

Ghana built its anti-corruption architecture slowly and at considerable political cost. The Office of the Special Prosecutor was created in 2017 after years of public pressure for an independent prosecutorial body capable of pursuing politically exposed persons without the conflicts of interest inherent in the Attorney-General's office.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office was established years earlier under Act 804 as the country's primary instrument against financial crime. The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, rooted in the 1992 Constitution, has carried the anti-corruption mandate since the democratic transition. Together, these institutions represent the accumulated legislative and political investment of three decades of democratic governance in Ghana.

In the space of a few weeks in April and May 2026, that architecture has come under simultaneous judicial and constitutional pressure that threatens to reduce it from a functioning system of accountability to a formally impressive but practically defanged structure. On 15 April 2026, a High Court division declared the OSP's independent prosecutorial mandate void, directing the Attorney-General to take over its cases.

On 29 April 2026, a separate High Court ruling expunged an EOCO lawyer from the prosecution team in the high-profile NAFCO Buffer Stock case on the grounds that the Attorney-General's authorisation had not been sufficiently demonstrated. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has before it a constitutional challenge filed in December 2025 that directly questions the validity of the prosecutorial provisions in the OSP Act.

The question before Ghana is not merely a constitutional technicality about prosecutorial authority. It is a fundamental question about whether the country's anti-corruption framework will function as a genuine check on executive power or as a formal institution whose most sensitive cases can be slowed, transferred, and diluted at will. The Supreme Court's forthcoming ruling may determine the answer for a generation.

How the Prosecutorial Architecture Was Designed

To understand why the current judicial challenges matter, it is necessary to understand why Parliament created the OSP and EOCO in the first place. Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution vests prosecutorial authority in the Attorney-General, who is simultaneously a Cabinet minister appointed by and serving at the pleasure of the President. This creates a structural conflict: the officer constitutionally responsible for prosecuting corruption is also a political appointee of the executive, whose allies may be the subject of prosecution.

Parliament recognised this problem and addressed it by creating arm's-length institutions whose enabling legislation delegated prosecutorial authority from the Attorney-General to specialist bodies operating with operational independence. The OSP Act 2017 and EOCO Act 804 were legislative attempts to preserve the constitutional framework whilst creating the institutional distance necessary for the credible prosecution of politically exposed persons. The design was imperfect -- no legislative design is perfect -- but the intent was clear, and the rationale was sound.

The emerging judicial interpretation, however, converts that delegated authority into a case-by-case permission requirement that must be affirmatively demonstrated in each proceeding. The practical consequence is that any defence team in a corruption case involving politically connected defendants can raise authorisation challenges as a procedural weapon, slowing proceedings, creating grounds for appeal, and introducing uncertainty into cases that may have taken years to build. This is not hypothetical. It is precisely what has happened in the NAFCO Buffer Stock case, where the former Attorney-General -- now appearing as defence counsel -- successfully argued that EOCO's representation on the prosecution team lacked sufficient authorisation.

The NAFCO Case as Diagnostic

The NAFCO Buffer Stock case illustrates the systemic risk with unusual clarity. The case involves alleged losses of GH¢78 million to the state through procurement and supply arrangements in the national school feeding programme. It is exactly the kind of institutionally complex, politically sensitive financial crime that the OSP and EOCO were created to prosecute: too significant to ignore, too politically entangled for the AG's office to pursue without suspicion of partiality in either direction.

On 5 May 2026, the Deputy Attorney-General moved to discontinue all criminal charges against the accused in this matter. Within minutes of the accused preparing to leave the courtroom as free persons, EOCO officers re-arrested them on grounds that remain formally undisclosed. The sequence -- the Attorney-General discontinuing proceedings on one hand and EOCO re-arresting on the other -- illustrates the institutional tension at the heart of the current crisis. Two arms of the state's accountability architecture moved in opposite directions within the same courtroom, on the same day, in what should have been a coordinated prosecution of a serious financial crime.

This is not a story about the guilt or innocence of any particular defendant. It is a story about an accountability system whose internal coherence is fracturing under procedural pressure, and whose fractures are being exploited in ways the system's designers did not adequately anticipate.

The Constitutional Challenge and What It Would Mean

The Supreme Court case filed by Noah Ephraem Tetteh Adamtey in December 2025 goes directly to the constitutional validity of the OSP's prosecutorial provisions. If the Supreme Court upholds the High Court's April 2026 ruling and finds those provisions void, the consequences extend well beyond the OSP itself.

A ruling that the delegation of prosecutorial authority from the Attorney-General to specialist anti-corruption bodies is constitutionally impermissible would affect not only the OSP but potentially the entire architecture of arm's-length prosecution that Ghana has constructed. It would mean that every significant corruption prosecution in Ghana must, in practice, pass through the AG's office, whose political character is not incidental but constitutional. It would mean that a government wishing to protect its allies from prosecution need not act overtly -- it need only ensure that the AG's department does not prioritise the relevant cases, does not issue the relevant authorisations, or does not allocate the relevant resources. The institutional design that was supposed to make accountability possible regardless of which party holds power would be replaced by one in which accountability depends entirely on the political will of the executive.

This is not a theoretical risk. It is the structural reality that the OSP and EOCO were explicitly designed to prevent. A Supreme Court ruling that dismantles that design would not merely resolve a constitutional question. It would reshape the practical landscape of anti-corruption enforcement in Ghana for decades.

The Balance That Must Be Held

An honest analysis of this crisis requires acknowledging that the constitutional challenge is not without legal foundation, and that some of the procedural difficulties in recent cases have been partly self-inflicted.

Article 88 does vest prosecutorial authority in the Attorney-General. The qualifying language in the OSP Act and the EOCO Act was always constitutionally ambitious -- an attempt to create operational independence within a constitutional framework that did not originally contemplate it. Reasonable legal minds have disagreed about whether Parliament's approach was constitutionally permissible, and the Supreme Court's task is to resolve that disagreement with reference to the constitution rather than to the desirability of any particular institutional outcome.

Moreover, in the specific EOCO incident in the NAFCO case, the authorisation problem was partly technical and partly a consequence of the previous administration's approach to issuing fiats on an individual-name basis rather than as an institutional authority. EOCO's own account acknowledged that the lawyer removed from the prosecution team was not named on any current, valid fiat. This does not eliminate the concern about weaponisation of procedural requirements, but it does mean that the immediate incident was not purely a judicial assault on EOCO's institutional powers, as some commentary has suggested.

Equally, the calls for consolidating the OSP, EOCO, CHRAJ, and related bodies into a single unified anti-corruption agency deserve serious engagement. The current architecture involves overlapping mandates, duplicated functions, jurisdictional conflicts, and resource inefficiencies that would exist regardless of any constitutional challenge. A rationalised, well-resourced, constitutionally grounded single agency might ultimately be more effective than the current fragmented structure. Reform is a legitimate policy response.

What is not a legitimate policy response is the passive or active erosion of existing institutional capacity before the replacement architecture is in place. Ghana cannot afford a transitional period in which its anti-corruption institutions are constitutionally constrained, procedurally hamstrung, and administratively fragmented whilst the political class operates with effective immunity. The sequencing matters as much as the destination.

What the Supreme Court Must Consider

The Supreme Court's forthcoming ruling carries obligations that go beyond legal interpretation, though it must begin there. Courts in constitutional democracies are properly concerned with the text and structure of the constitution rather than with the policy desirability of any particular institutional arrangement. The Supreme Court cannot and should not simply reach the outcome that maximises anti-corruption effectiveness regardless of constitutional warrant.

What the court can do -- and what the evidence of comparative constitutional practice suggests it should do -- is interpret the constitutional provisions at issue in light of their democratic purpose. The purpose of Article 88 was not to create a permanent political bottleneck on the prosecution of public officials. It was to vest the prosecutorial function in a responsible officer accountable to the constitution. Whether that purpose is served by an interpretation that concentrates all prosecutorial authority in a politically appointed minister, in a country where the minister's political principal's allies are the most frequent subjects of corruption allegations, is a question the court cannot avoid even in the process of answering the narrower constitutional question.

There is substantial comparative jurisprudence on how courts in similar constitutional systems have resolved the tension between formal attribution of authority and the institutional independence necessary for that authority to be credible. The European Court of Human Rights has addressed prosecutorial independence as a component of the right to a fair trial. Constitutional courts in Kenya, South Africa, and Zambia have grappled with similar questions about the relationship between politically appointed law officers and independent prosecutorial bodies. Ghana's Supreme Court has the opportunity to produce a ruling that engages seriously with this comparative material rather than resolving the question as if it were a purely technical matter of statutory interpretation.

The Wider Stakes

Anti-corruption institutions are not self-justifying. They exist because corruption causes measurable harm: it diverts public resources from service delivery, raises the cost of doing business, distorts public procurement, and undermines the institutional trust that democratic governance requires. Ghana's Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index score has fluctuated between 40 and 45 over the past decade -- a performance that reflects genuine accountability efforts but also genuine impunity for significant cases of public resource misuse.

The investment that Ghana has made in anti-corruption architecture -- legislative time, political capital, public expectation, and international credibility -- is not recoverable cheaply if that architecture is judicially dismantled. Countries that have built effective anti-corruption systems have done so incrementally, protecting and strengthening institutional capacity across political cycles rather than reconstituting it with each government. Ghana's experience with the OSP and EOCO has been imperfect, but it has been real: cases have been prosecuted, assets have been recovered, and the existence of specialist institutions has created at least some deterrent effect on the most egregious forms of financial crime.

The Supreme Court's ruling will not be the last word on Ghana's anti-corruption framework. Regardless of outcome, Parliament retains the power to legislate, and the political will to do so will ultimately determine whether the framework is adequate. But judicial decisions create facts on the ground that take years to reverse, and the institutional confidence that allows anti-corruption bodies to pursue sensitive cases without flinching is precisely the kind of thing that a single adverse ruling can destroy,y and no subsequent legislation can quickly rebuild.

Ghana has come too far to allow its accountability architecture to be dismantled by procedural attrition. The Supreme Court has the opportunity, and the institutional obligation, to ensure it does not.

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About the author:

Dominic Senayah is an International Relations professional and policy analyst based in England, specialising in African political economy, humanitarian governance, and migration diplomacy. He holds an MA in International Relations from the UK and writes on trade policy, institutional reform, and Ghana-UK relations for audiences across Africa, the United Kingdom, and the wider Global South.

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