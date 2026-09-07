Football | National

Women’s Football: Sharon Sampson, Evelyn Badu and top performers from the weekend

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  7 September 2026 11:36am
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Ghanaian female footballers enjoyed successes across their various leagues in the just-ended weekend.

From goals, assists and tackles, Ghanaian players were heavily involved as some continued their great start to the season.

In Sweden, Sharon Sampson scored and provided an assist for Pitea IF, who sealed a 2-0 victory over Vaxjo DFF in the Swedish top-flight league.

Beline Nyarko scored twice for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the final of the WAFU B Women's Champions League Qualifiers as they missed out on the trophy, losing to Edo Queens on penalties.

In the same tournament, Rose Teye Baah was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament after her inspiring performances.

Black Queens midfielder Eveylun Badu came off the bench to set up the winner as Montreal Roses claimed a 3-2 victory over Ottawa Rapid in the Northern Super League.

Grace Asantewaa was also a substitute for Tigres in their 3-0 win over Santos Laguna in the Mexican league as they continued their impressive start to the season.

Mavis Owusu netted a second-half hat trick for Fomget GSK in their 23-0 thumoing win over Giresun in the Turkish league.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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