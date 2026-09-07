National

Sam George touts lower data costs, enhanced DStv value under Mahama

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  7 September 2026 11:36am
Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George
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Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George has highlighted reductions in the cost of digital services as part of the government’s efforts to put more value back into Ghanaians' pockets.

He said the Ministry’s engagements with telecommunications and pay-TV operators had resulted in improved value for consumers, including enhanced DStv packages, increased mobile data volumes and significant reductions in fixed broadband prices.

Speaking on Monday, September 7, at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House in Accra, Mr George said the enhanced-value DStv packages introduced in October 2025 had remained in force despite predictions that the gains would be reversed.

“Despite predictions that the gains would be quietly reversed, prices have held, value has been sustained, and Ghanaian households have kept the benefit of that negotiation. That is what accountability looks like: a promise made, and a promise kept,” he said.

Mr George said similar engagements with mobile network operators in 2025 led MTN to increase data volumes on its bundles by 15 per cent, while Telecel and AirtelTigo each increased their data allocations by 10 per cent.

He also disclosed that MTN had, following further engagements with the industry this year, reduced its fibre broadband prices by up to 70 per cent, with its 100 Mbps unlimited package dropping from GH¢987 to GH¢299 per month.

“This is the return of a Ministry that understands this industry from the inside and negotiates on behalf of the Ghanaian consumer, not on behalf of the operators,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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