Black Sherif questions Wendy Shay’s absence in “Artiste of the Year” talks ahead of TGMA 2026

Black Sherif has questioned why Wendy Shay’s name is missing from the top-tier “Artiste of the Year” conversations, a remark he made on The Late Nite Celebrity Show that has reignited debate ahead of the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

In an interview with host Kafui Dey, the award-winning rapper expressed concern about what he described as inadequate recognition for the singer. “I don’t like how people are not mentioning Wendy Shay ein name for the ‘Artist of the Year’,” he said, urging the industry to give women more visibility in high-stakes categories.

His comments have stirred fresh conversation on social media, with many praising the gesture as a show of fairness and others suggesting he may be deflecting attention as the race tightens.

Wendy Shay, however, has had what many industry watchers describe as one of her strongest years yet. She is currently on a three-day tour in Sierra Leone after releasing a string of successful singles and her fourth studio album, Ready, which has surpassed 50 million streams across platforms.

The project features collaborations with Mavado, Olivetheboy, Phina, Bedjine and others.

Beyond the charts, the Rufftown Records act drew an estimated 100,000 fans to her annual Shay Concert at the West Hills Mall last November.

She later picked up the Best Female Artist in West Africa award at the 9th AFRIMA ceremony in January — a feat that strengthened her continental profile.

With the Telecel Ghana Music Awards approaching, conversations around gender representation and industry recognition have become increasingly prominent.

Black Sherif’s remarks have therefore added a new layer to the debate: is he pointing to a systemic blind spot or simply easing the pressure ahead of the awards?

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.