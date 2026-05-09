Black Sherif’s ‘Where Dem Boys’ reigns supreme as Best Hiphop Song at 27th TGMAs

Black Sherif added another major accolade to his growing list of achievements after winning the Best Hiphop Song award at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards held at the Grand Arena in Accra on Saturday, May 9.

The award-winning rapper and singer secured the honour with his gritty and emotionally charged track, Where Dem Boys, a song that resonated strongly with fans for its raw storytelling, street-inspired themes and commanding delivery.

The category was one of the night’s most competitive, featuring some of Ghana’s biggest rap records released within the year. Other nominees included songs from top acts across the country’s thriving hiphop scene, making Black Sherif’s victory a standout moment during the ceremony.

As his name was announced, cheers erupted across the auditorium, with fans and industry players applauding the artiste’s continued dominance and influence on contemporary Ghanaian music.

Where Dem Boys enjoyed massive commercial success in the year under review, earning strong streaming numbers, extensive radio rotation and widespread social media engagement. The track also sparked conversations among music lovers for blending introspective lyricism with hard-hitting hiphop production.

The win further cements Black Sherif’s position as one of Ghana’s leading music exports and one of the most influential voices of his generation. Over the past few years, the artiste has consistently crossed genre boundaries, combining hiphop, drill, highlife and afrobeats influences into a distinctive sound that has attracted audiences across Africa and beyond.

The 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards celebrated outstanding achievements in Ghanaian music, bringing together artistes, producers, executives and fans for a night of performances, recognition and celebration of the industry’s growth.

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