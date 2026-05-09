Audio By Carbonatix
Black Sherif added another major accolade to his growing list of achievements after winning the Best Hiphop Song award at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards held at the Grand Arena in Accra on Saturday, May 9.
The award-winning rapper and singer secured the honour with his gritty and emotionally charged track, Where Dem Boys, a song that resonated strongly with fans for its raw storytelling, street-inspired themes and commanding delivery.
The category was one of the night’s most competitive, featuring some of Ghana’s biggest rap records released within the year. Other nominees included songs from top acts across the country’s thriving hiphop scene, making Black Sherif’s victory a standout moment during the ceremony.
As his name was announced, cheers erupted across the auditorium, with fans and industry players applauding the artiste’s continued dominance and influence on contemporary Ghanaian music.
Where Dem Boys enjoyed massive commercial success in the year under review, earning strong streaming numbers, extensive radio rotation and widespread social media engagement. The track also sparked conversations among music lovers for blending introspective lyricism with hard-hitting hiphop production.
The win further cements Black Sherif’s position as one of Ghana’s leading music exports and one of the most influential voices of his generation. Over the past few years, the artiste has consistently crossed genre boundaries, combining hiphop, drill, highlife and afrobeats influences into a distinctive sound that has attracted audiences across Africa and beyond.
The 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards celebrated outstanding achievements in Ghanaian music, bringing together artistes, producers, executives and fans for a night of performances, recognition and celebration of the industry’s growth.
Latest Stories
-
Black Sherif’s ‘Where Dem Boys’ reigns supreme as Best Hiphop Song at 27th TGMAs
27 minutes
-
Joy FM’s Mummy’s Day Out in pictures
49 minutes
-
Medikal wins Best Hiplife Song at 27th TGMAs with hit single ‘Shoulder’
1 hour
-
Lebanon says Israeli strikes killed 39
2 hours
-
Djokovic stunned on return to action in Rome
2 hours
-
Nana Oye Bampoe Addo honoured for leadership and public service
2 hours
-
How can you make love in this heat? – Rising temperatures disrupting sleep, relationships and daily life
2 hours
-
Watch Live: 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards
3 hours
-
From Bare floors to desks: Wa East’s fight to give pupils a place to learn
3 hours
-
U20 WWC: Black Princesses seal eighth successive qualification after defeating Uganda
3 hours
-
Let’s keep Yaw Sarpong’s music alive as an honour – Family, fans appeal as gospel legend goes home
4 hours
-
Mahama announces GH₵3bn revolving fund for affordable housing for public workers
4 hours
-
Mothers treated to fun, gifts and adventure at Joy FM’s Mummy’s Day Out
4 hours
-
Drenched but Unbroken: The resilience of a BECE candidate at the McDan Youth Connect
5 hours
-
Princess Jannis Foundation CEO urges Ghanaians to celebrate Mothers wholeheartedly for their sacrifices
5 hours