Crime | HP News 9 | International | National

South African opposition figure Malema sentenced to five years in prison

Source: BBC  
  16 April 2026 10:36am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

South African opposition politician Julius Malema has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of the illegal possession of a gun and firing it in public.

Malema's lawyer said he would be appealing against the decision to prevent the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters from being taken away to prison. The length of the sentence could see him being disqualified as an MP.

Standing in court in a dark suit and red tie, Malema showed little emotion as the magistrate read out the sentence.

Last year, he was convicted of five offences, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging it in a public space, and reckless endangerment.

The charges related to an incident in 2018 when a video emerged showing Malema using a semi-automatic rifle to fire several shots in the air during his party's fifth anniversary celebrations held in the country's Eastern Cape province.

In his defence, Malema told the court the firearm was not his and that he had fired the shots to rouse the crowd, South African news site SowetanLIVE reported at the time.

After being found guilty last October, Malema told his supporters outside the court in East London that "going to prison or death is a badge of honour".

"We cannot be scared of prison [or] to die for the revolution. Whatever they want to do, they must know we will never retreat."

He also vowed to take a challenge to the judgment to South Africa's highest court, the Constitutional Court.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group