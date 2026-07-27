Deadly Doses II: JoyNews investigation uncovers disturbing shift in Ghana’s growing drug crisis

Deadly Doses II

A year after JoyNews’ Deadly Doses investigation exposed the thriving drug ghettos of Thinker Island and Columbia in the Ashanti Region, a follow-up has uncovered a disturbing shift in Ghana’s drug crisis.

Illicit substances are increasingly reaching schools, university campuses and popular food and drinks consumed by young people.

Part Two of Deadly Doses: Ghana’s Growing Drug Crisis reveals how traffickers are moving beyond the open sale of narcotics in drug ghettos. Marijuana, opioids and other substances are now being concealed in products such as sobolo, brownies and gummies, making them more difficult to detect.

Government surveys cited in the documentary indicate that 41 per cent of tertiary students are aware of drug use on their campuses, while 37 per cent of senior high school students report the same in their schools.

Psychiatrists also warn that treatment centres are receiving younger patients with substance-use disorders, some of whom began using drugs while still in primary school.

Despite sustained raids by the Narcotics Control Commission and other security agencies, the investigation finds that Thinker Island and Columbia remain active. Traffickers are also turning to online platforms and drug-infused consumables to evade detection.

The findings come as the government considers mandatory drug testing for people seeking employment in the public service. The Interior Minister says a Cabinet memorandum is being prepared as part of broader efforts to confront the threat.

The documentary features exclusive interviews with health professionals, recovering addicts, law-enforcement officials and government leaders. It also examines the progress made by NACOC and why authorities believe enforcement must be supported by prevention, rehabilitation and sustained public education.

Below is the full documentary:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.