Deadly Doses II: JoyNews investigation uncovers disturbing shift in Ghana’s growing drug crisis

Audio By Carbonatix
A year after JoyNews’ Deadly Doses investigation exposed the thriving drug ghettos of Thinker Island and Columbia in the Ashanti Region, a follow-up has uncovered a disturbing shift in Ghana’s drug crisis.
Illicit substances are increasingly reaching schools, university campuses and popular food and drinks consumed by young people.
Part Two of Deadly Doses: Ghana’s Growing Drug Crisis reveals how traffickers are moving beyond the open sale of narcotics in drug ghettos. Marijuana, opioids and other substances are now being concealed in products such as sobolo, brownies and gummies, making them more difficult to detect.
Government surveys cited in the documentary indicate that 41 per cent of tertiary students are aware of drug use on their campuses, while 37 per cent of senior high school students report the same in their schools.
Psychiatrists also warn that treatment centres are receiving younger patients with substance-use disorders, some of whom began using drugs while still in primary school.
Despite sustained raids by the Narcotics Control Commission and other security agencies, the investigation finds that Thinker Island and Columbia remain active. Traffickers are also turning to online platforms and drug-infused consumables to evade detection.
The findings come as the government considers mandatory drug testing for people seeking employment in the public service. The Interior Minister says a Cabinet memorandum is being prepared as part of broader efforts to confront the threat.
The documentary features exclusive interviews with health professionals, recovering addicts, law-enforcement officials and government leaders. It also examines the progress made by NACOC and why authorities believe enforcement must be supported by prevention, rehabilitation and sustained public education.
Below is the full documentary:
Latest Stories
-
KGL partners GMTF to build ultra-modern diagnostic centre at Ridge Hospital
27 minutes
-
All six members of MPC voted to keep policy rate at 14%
44 minutes
-
Universities must stop selling degrees and start selling purpose
46 minutes
-
Otumfuo briefed on Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s plan to expand specialised healthcare
51 minutes
-
GRIDCo begins restoration after early morning power system disturbance hits national grid
54 minutes
-
24-hour economy policy was for propaganda, NDC has abandoned it – Oforikrom MP
1 hour
-
Gender Minister consoles families, survivors of Bukom tragedy
1 hour
-
Private partners beware; you have no parliamentary cover yet – Oppong Nkrumah
1 hour
-
Parliament cannot sign blank cheques – Oppong Nkrumah on multi-year tax deal
2 hours
-
No cost, no contractor, no timeline – Minority caucus rejects fiscal electronic devices approval
2 hours
-
At least 14 killed in attack in Nigeria’s Benue state, local officials say
2 hours
-
Cocoa farmers could lose guaranteed prices under new law – Oppong Nkrumah
2 hours
-
New cocoa pricing formula will leave farmers worse off – Oppong Nkrumah warns
3 hours
-
‘Don’t rush this law’ – Oppong Nkrumah demands farmers be heard before Cocoa Bill is passed
3 hours
-
Murder suspect dies in hospital after leading police to alleged burial site
3 hours