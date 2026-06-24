NACOC arrests drug trafficking kingpin linked to $296 million methamphetamine shipment to Australia

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested the alleged kingpin linked to the attempted export of methamphetamine to Australia, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects connected to the international drug trafficking operation.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the Deputy Director-General of NACOC, Lawyer Alexander Twum-Barimah, disclosed that the Commission had made significant progress in investigations into the case involving approximately 320 kilograms of methamphetamine intercepted by Australian authorities.

“With regard to the recent case in which Australian authorities intercepted about 320 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in a shipment from Ghana, we have successfully arrested the lead person and are looking forward to arresting the remaining persons involved,” he stated.

The NACOC Deputy Director-General also revealed that the Commission had destroyed a large quantity of seized narcotics and related products valued at more than GH¢37 million following the necessary legal and regulatory procedures.

“After independent verification by the Ghana Standards Authority and authorization from the court, we destroyed 9.6 tonnes of cannabis, 46.89 kilograms of cocaine, 2,734 bottles of cannabis-laced drinks, and 130 boxes of hemp-related products,” Lawyer Twum-Barimah said.

He emphasized that the destruction exercise forms part of the Commission’s efforts to prevent seized narcotics from re-entering circulation and to demonstrate its commitment to combating drug trafficking and abuse.

Touching on another ongoing case, the Director General of the Narcotics Control Commission, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey disclosed that five students of Central University arrested for allegedly producing and selling cannabis-infused products have been put before the courts.

“The five students arrested at Central University for engaging in the production and sale of cannabis-infused ice cream, sobolo, toffees and eggs have been processed and arraigned before court,” he noted.

NACOC has reiterated its resolve to intensify the fight against illicit drug trafficking and the proliferation of narcotic substances across the country.

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