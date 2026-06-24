Zimbabwe’s upper house approves bill to extend President Mnangagwa’s rule to 2030

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on as he gives a media conference at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to extend presidential terms from five to seven years, allowing current President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030.

Critics say the bill is a ruse for Mnangagwa to stay in ⁠power ​for longer, though its backers ​say it will strengthen accountability and foster political stability.

75 senators voted in favour of ​the draft legislation while four voted against ​it, above the threshold needed for a two-thirds ⁠majority.

The bill, which also includes a provision ​for the president to be elected by parliament rather ​than by direct popular vote, will become law when Mnangagwa signs it.

Evidence that Mnangagwa, 83, wanted to stay in power ​beyond the end of his second term ​in 2028 emerged about two years ago, when his supporters started ‌chanting ⁠slogans at ZANU-PF rallies that he needed more time to complete his agenda.

The ruling party last year resolved to change the constitution to prolong ​presidential terms and ​the plan ⁠received cabinet backing in February.

Mnangagwa came to power after a 2017 military coup ​ousted longtime leader Robert Mugabe, who had ​been ⁠in power since independence in 1980.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.