Prudential Bank CIO wins ‘Master Category’ at World CIO 200 Summit

Audio By Carbonatix
Prudential Bank’s Chief Information Officer (CIO), Leopold L. L. Armah, has been named “Winner in the Master Category” at the World CIO 200 Summit, cementing his place among Africa’s top technology leaders.
The award recognises CIOs who demonstrate outstanding leadership in driving digital transformation, cybersecurity and innovation under high-pressure, 24/7 environments.
Mr. Armah received the honour at the 2026 edition of the summit, which brings together senior technology executives from across the continent.
“This recognition is not just personal. It reflects the collective work of the team at Prudential Bank and our commitment to building resilient systems, empowering people, and delivering value that lasts beyond any single leader,” Mr. Armah said after receiving the award.
He added that the award validates the bank’s approach to digital transformation.
“We are focused on sustainable leadership—building architectures, processes and talent that continue to perform long after the spotlight moves on.”
Acting Managing Director of Prudential Bank, Ebow Quayson congratulated Mr. Armah and said the win underscores the bank’s progress in digital transformation.
“Leopold’s recognition on this continental stage speaks to the strength of our digital strategy and the calibre of leadership we are building at Prudential Bank. It reaffirms our commitment to using technology to improve customer experience, strengthen security, and drive innovation,” Mr. Quayson said.
The bank has in recent years accelerated investments in digital channels, data analytics and AI-driven risk management as part of its broader transformation agenda.
The World CIO 200 Summit identifies and honours CIOs and technology leaders who are shaping the future of digital business in their organisations and industries.
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