Prudential Bank urges suppliers to embrace efficiency, ethics and trust at 2026 Conference

Audio By Carbonatix
Prudential Bank has called on its suppliers to prioritise efficiency, ethical sourcing, and mutual trust as the Bank works to enhance customer service delivery across its departments, branches and units.
The call was made at the 2026 Supplier Conference, held under the theme “Partnering Our Suppliers to Deliver Excellent Customer Service.”
The event, which marked the third edition of the annual gathering, brought together suppliers from various sectors to review past performance, discuss challenges, and align on expectations for the coming year.
Key topics included payment turnaround times, sustainability, and the integration of technology into the supply chain.
Speaking at the conference, Executive Head of Operations at PBL, Felix Apau Awuku, acknowledged that suppliers are critical to the Bank’s success.
He noted that the day was not for reviewing contracts but for celebrating partnerships that drive collective success.
“I see firsthand how critical our suppliers are to the strength of our organisation,” Mr Awuku said.
“For us, you are not vendors. You are strategic partners. Our partners deliver excellence to our customers every single day.”
He outlined the Bank’s priorities for the year, including streamlining processes to reduce lead times, embedding responsible sourcing and eco‑friendly practices into operations, and leveraging AI to anticipate demand.
Head of Procurement, Carlis Ebow Arko, echoed these sentiments, stressing that Prudential Bank does not take its suppliers for granted.
He shared statistical evidence that businesses which integrate digitally with their suppliers see a 25% improvement in business performance and a 20% reduction in costs over time.
“I want to stress, deliver at the right price, at the right quantity, at the right quality, at the right time, and from a good source,” Mr Arko said.
“We don’t want supplies from child labour or unethical sources. It must be sustainable.”
He also emphasised the importance of mutual trust, saying “Trust that we will honour our commitments. Trust that we will grow together. Trust that when challenges arise, we will treat them side by side.”
The conference concluded with a promise from management to continue improving payment processes and to foster a more transparent, collaborative relationship with suppliers.
Prudential Bank remains committed to building a supply chain that is not only efficient but also ethical and future‑ready, ensuring that behind every excellent customer experience is a network of trusted partners working seamlessly together.
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