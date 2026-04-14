Prudential Bank champions efficiency, ethical sourcing at 2026 Supplier Conference

Prudential Bank has urged its suppliers to embrace efficiency, ethical sourcing and mutual trust as part of a broader strategy to strengthen customer service delivery across its operations.

The call was made during the Bank’s 2026 Supplier Conference, held under the theme “Partnering Our Suppliers to Deliver Excellent Customer Service.”

The event, now in its third year, convened suppliers from diverse sectors to assess past performance, address operational challenges and align expectations for the year ahead.

Discussions centred on key areas including payment turnaround times, sustainability and the integration of technology into supply chain processes.

Addressing participants, the Executive Head of Operations, Felix Apau Awuku, underscored the pivotal role suppliers play in the Bank’s success. He emphasised that the gathering was not merely a contractual review forum, but a platform to celebrate enduring partnerships that underpin organisational performance.

He described suppliers as strategic partners, noting that their contributions are integral to delivering consistent excellence to customers.

Mr Awuku outlined the Bank’s strategic priorities, highlighting plans to streamline internal processes to reduce lead times, deepen responsible sourcing practices and adopt environmentally sustainable approaches.

He also pointed to the increasing role of artificial intelligence in forecasting demand and enhancing operational efficiency.

The Head of Procurement, Carlis Ebow Arko, reinforced the Bank’s commitment to its supplier network, stressing that such partnerships are highly valued and not taken for granted.

He cited data indicating that businesses which digitally integrate with suppliers can achieve a 25 per cent improvement in performance and a 20 per cent reduction in costs over time.

Mr Arko urged suppliers to meet expectations across key benchmarks, including competitive pricing, quality assurance, timely delivery and responsible sourcing.

He reiterated the Bank’s stance against unethical practices such as child labour, calling for sustainability to remain central to all procurement activities.

He also highlighted trust as a cornerstone of the relationship, expressing confidence in a shared commitment to honour obligations, navigate challenges collaboratively and pursue mutual growth.

The conference concluded with assurances from management to enhance payment systems and promote greater transparency and collaboration within the supply chain.

Prudential Bank reaffirmed its commitment to building an efficient, ethical and future-ready supply ecosystem, anchored on strong partnerships that support the delivery of superior customer experiences.

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