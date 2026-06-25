Prudential Bank goes ‘Prevention First’ with free health screening for staff

Audio By Carbonatix
Prudential Bank has rolled out a comprehensive, fully funded health screening exercise for its employees, reinforcing its belief that a healthy workforce is the bedrock of dependable banking.
The initiative, which is running this month in partnership with Bob Freeman Hospital, an SIC-owned health facility, forms part of the Bank's Wellness Month activities and reflects a strategic shift from treating health issues to detecting them early before they become serious.
The timing of the screening, deliberately scheduled for June, which is globally recognised as Wellness Month, underscores the Bank's commitment to preventive healthcare rather than reactive treatment.
Speaking on the importance of the exercise, the Head of Human Resources, Lilian Antwiwaa Asante, emphasised that the Bank considers its people its greatest asset and views employee health not merely as a personal matter, but as a strategic priority.
"We want every staff member to know their numbers, identify potential health issues early, and take proactive steps towards healthier lives. That is why we are bearing the full cost of this exercise," she said.
She added that the Bank is not merely talking about wellness but actively investing in it.
"This is a tangible expression of what our slogan stands for: dependability. This is because dependability starts with taking care of our own," she said.
According to the Bank's Head of Public Relations, Bennet Frimpong, the screening exercise forms part of a broader wellness strategy that includes mental health awareness programmes, ergonomic workstations, regular wellness education and other employee wellbeing initiatives.
He noted that as Ghanaian businesses increasingly recognise the link between employee health and productivity, Prudential Bank continues to distinguish itself as a strong advocate for workplace wellness.
"The message is clear: a bank that cares for its people builds a foundation of trust with its staff, customers and the wider community," he added.
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