Health | Other Sports

Prudential Bank launches World Cup-themed employee step challenge

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  24 July 2026 1:22pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Prudential Bank has launched the second edition of its Step Challenge, an employee health and fitness initiative scheduled to run from July to the end of September 2026.

The initiative will combine physical activity with a football-themed virtual journey through the 48 nations participating in the challenge, beginning in New Zealand and ending in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch, the Bank’s Head of Human Resources, Lilian Antwiwaa Asante, said the initiative was intended to promote employee wellness while encouraging interaction among staff across the Bank.

“We believe that our people are our greatest asset, and their well-being remains a priority. The Step Challenge is not just about counting steps as a team or as individuals; it is about encouraging healthier lifestyles, strengthening relationships across teams and branches, as well as creating opportunities for colleagues to connect outside of their day-to-day responsibilities. We want our employees to thrive both professionally and personally,” she said.

Ms Asante said the Step Challenge had become part of the Bank’s internal employee engagement activities and had helped create opportunities for collaboration among staff.

“Strong institutions are built on strong relationships. Initiatives such as these help break down silos, encourage collaboration and create shared experiences among colleagues across the Bank,” she said.

She added that employee wellness and engagement were important to maintaining a productive workforce.

According to her, the World Cup theme introduced in this year’s challenge was intended to make the activity more interactive while promoting teamwork and diversity among employees.

The Step Challenge forms part of Prudential Bank’s employee wellness activities, encouraging staff to engage in physical activity and build connections across the organisation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group