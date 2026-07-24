Prudential Bank launches World Cup-themed employee step challenge

Prudential Bank has launched the second edition of its Step Challenge, an employee health and fitness initiative scheduled to run from July to the end of September 2026.

The initiative will combine physical activity with a football-themed virtual journey through the 48 nations participating in the challenge, beginning in New Zealand and ending in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch, the Bank’s Head of Human Resources, Lilian Antwiwaa Asante, said the initiative was intended to promote employee wellness while encouraging interaction among staff across the Bank.

“We believe that our people are our greatest asset, and their well-being remains a priority. The Step Challenge is not just about counting steps as a team or as individuals; it is about encouraging healthier lifestyles, strengthening relationships across teams and branches, as well as creating opportunities for colleagues to connect outside of their day-to-day responsibilities. We want our employees to thrive both professionally and personally,” she said.

Ms Asante said the Step Challenge had become part of the Bank’s internal employee engagement activities and had helped create opportunities for collaboration among staff.

“Strong institutions are built on strong relationships. Initiatives such as these help break down silos, encourage collaboration and create shared experiences among colleagues across the Bank,” she said.

She added that employee wellness and engagement were important to maintaining a productive workforce.

According to her, the World Cup theme introduced in this year’s challenge was intended to make the activity more interactive while promoting teamwork and diversity among employees.

The Step Challenge forms part of Prudential Bank’s employee wellness activities, encouraging staff to engage in physical activity and build connections across the organisation.

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