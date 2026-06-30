Prudential Bank plants over 200 trees at Achimota Forest to mark 6th year of Tree for Life Restoration

Audio By Carbonatix
Prudential Bank has planted more than 200 trees at the Achimota Forest Reserve as part of its participation in this year's Tree for Life Restoration initiative.
The exercise brought together staff of the bank, officials of the Forestry Commission and members of the media. According to the bank, the trees planted at the reserve add to others it has planted under the initiative over the past six years.
Speaking at the event, the Executive Head of Operations at Prudential Bank, Felix Awuku, said the tree-planting exercise forms part of the bank's contribution to efforts aimed at restoring degraded forest landscapes in the country.
Mr Awuku disclosed that the bank has maintained tree-planting sites at the Achimota Forest Reserve and at Chipa in the Eastern Region since joining the initiative six years ago.
The Range Manager of the Achimota Forest Reserve, Emelia Oduro, said the reserve, which covers about 144 hectares, remains the only forest reserve in the Greater Accra Region and plays an important role in controlling erosion and moderating weather conditions in the capital.
She said the trees planted during the exercise included mahogany, milicia and melina species, which are intended to help restore degraded sections of the forest.
According to her, tree planting remains an important tool in efforts to address environmental degradation and the effects of climate change.
The Head of Public Relations at Prudential Bank, Benet Frimpong, said environmental sustainability initiatives form part of the bank's broader corporate programmes.
He also called for greater collaboration among corporate institutions in supporting environmental conservation efforts.
The tree-planting exercise was organised in partnership with the Forestry Commission under the national Tree for Life Restoration programme, which seeks to restore degraded and deforested areas across the country.
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