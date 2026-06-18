Young women urged to embrace leadership, participate in governance 

Ghanaian young women have been urged to build confidence, embrace leadership opportunities, and actively participate in governance processes to contribute to inclusive governance and sustainable development.

The call was made during a Mentor Connect Programme organised by the organisation, RISE-Ghana, in collaboration with the Bolgatanga Technical University Women Commission, with support from the Norsaac under the Heard Everywhere and Represented Daily (HEARD) Project.

Held on the theme, “Building Confident Women Leaders for Inclusive Governance and Sustainable Development,” the programme brought together female students and women leaders to discuss political leadership, digital inclusion, mental health, career advancement, and effective communication.

Lead Project Officer of the HEARD Project at RISE-Ghana Bernice Atanga, said the initiative sought to promote the voices, participation, and inclusion of vulnerable rural youth and women in Ghana’s governance processes.

She noted that despite the critical role women play in national development, many continue to face barriers that limit their participation in leadership and decision-making structures.

“The HEARD Project is creating opportunities for women and young people to build their confidence, strengthen their capacities, and actively participate in governance processes,” she stated.

Delivering a presentation on Navigating Political Leadership, Georgina Ayamba, Upper East Regional Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, encouraged participants to view politics as a vehicle for service and social transformation.

She observed that women often face unique challenges in politics, including stereotypes and cultural barriers, but stressed that resilience, competence, and commitment could help them overcome such obstacles.

Speaking on Digital Inclusion: Leveraging Social Media as a Tool for Leadership, Deborah Issifu, Digital Marketing and Content Creation Specialist, highlighted the growing influence of digital platforms in shaping public discourse and governance.

She encouraged participants to use social media responsibly to advocate for causes they believe in, engage policymakers, and build networks that support their leadership aspirations.

Sophia Alahire Nsoh, Mental Health Coordinator for the Bolgatanga East District, who spoke on The Mental Health of Leaders, underscored the importance of emotional wellbeing in leadership.

She noted that leadership responsibilities often come with pressure and expectations that can affect mental health, leading to various health challenges, including depression, which she said is more prevalent among women than men.

Madam Nsoh advised participants to prioritise self-care, seek support when necessary, and develop healthy coping mechanisms to maintain their effectiveness as leaders.

On the topic, “Becoming a Woman Executive in High-Pressure and Male-Dominated Fields,” Ms Alimata Bamie, Senior Customer Service Officer for Upper East and Northeast Regions at the Northern Electricity Distribution Company, shared her professional journey and encouraged participants to pursue excellence regardless of societal perceptions.

She said women could excel in traditionally male-dominated professions through determination, continuous learning, and confidence in their abilities. She urged young women not to limit themselves but to aspire to leadership positions across all sectors of society.

Speaking on improving public speaking skills, Head of Programmes at RISE-Ghana Jaw-haratu Amadu, emphasised that effective communication remains one of the most important tools for leadership and advocacy.

She described good public speaking as non-negotiable and encouraged participants to communicate confidently, be authentic, use appropriate mannerisms, articulate their ideas clearly, and use their voices to drive positive change in their communities.

The Head of Media Relations and Protocol at Bolgatanga Technical University Vida Baroline Kurugu, urged students to put into practice the lessons learned during the programme, set clear goals, and work diligently towards achieving them.

Eva Buabeng, Deputy Women Commissioner of BTU, expressed appreciation for the mentorship and inspiration provided through the programme and called for continued collaboration to support the development of young women leaders.

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