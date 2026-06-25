Nima Police question truck driver after crash leaves many injured

An accident on the Nima stretch of the Ring Road Central on Wednesday afternoon has left an unconfirmed number of people injured.

The incident, caused by a truck, involved about three other vehicles.

The Nima Police have arrested the driver of the truck for questioning and cleared the road, which was earlier blocked by the vehicles, to restore free traffic flow.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.