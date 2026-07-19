Tate brothers arrested in US after more charges laid against them in UK

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Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in the US after British authorities announced they were bringing further charges against them.
The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Andrew Tate was being charged with seven further counts of rape, as well as other charges relating to alleged crimes including sex trafficking and child pornography.
Tristan Tate has been charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.
The alleged offending is said to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017. The Tates have previously denied any wrongdoing.
"These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven," Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Special Crime Division at the Crown Prosecution Service, said.
The US Marshals confirmed to the BBC that the Tates had been taken into custody, while a US Department of Justice spokesperson said the arrests were "pursuant to extradition proceedings".
The CPS said in its statement that prosecutors would seek the brothers' extradition.
In May 2025, prosecutors confirmed a list of 21 charges Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 37, will eventually face in the UK.
These alleged offences are said to have taken place between 2012 and 2016.
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