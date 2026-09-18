CIMG, World Vision Ghana sign MoU to drive social impact through strategic marketing

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The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) and World Vision Ghana (WVG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to harness professional marketing expertise in advancing social impact and improving outcomes for vulnerable children and communities across the country.
The agreement, signed on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, and announced in a media release dated September 18, will focus on four key areas: strategic marketing, capacity building, advocacy, and impact storytelling.
Under the partnership, both organisations will draw on their respective strengths through training programmes, research, professional development initiatives, and targeted public sensitisation campaigns.
The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of CIMG said the collaboration reflects the Institute's growing commitment to applying marketing beyond the business discipline as a force for social good.
"By leveraging and adapting the elements of the Marketing Mix, we will advance the initiatives under this partnership," the Registrar stated.
The partnership is expected to complement World Vision Ghana's storytelling efforts, helping the organisation communicate its impact, mobilise support, and deliver sustainable development outcomes.
Speaking on behalf of World Vision Ghana, Interim National Director Joshua Baidoo described the partnership as timely, noting that it aligns with the organisation's strategic direction.
"This partnership arrives at a pivotal moment for World Vision Ghana, as we advance our HOPE for Every Child strategy, Harnessing Opportunities for the Protection and Empowerment of Every Child," Mr Baidoo said.
"CIMG's expertise in strategic marketing will strengthen how we tell the story of that work, helping us reach and mobilise support for even more of Ghana's most vulnerable children," he added.
World Vision Ghana has served communities across the country for more than four decades and is currently implementing its HOPE for Every Child strategy (FY26 to FY30), which aims to reach 2.8 million of Ghana's most vulnerable children through Area Development Programmes.
Mr Joseph Appiah, Director for Business Development and Partnerships at WVG, reaffirmed the shared belief that meaningful partnerships are essential to addressing complex social challenges.
"This partnership demonstrates what is possible when professional expertise meets humanitarian purpose," Mr Appiah said.
"Together, we will harness the power of strategic marketing to inspire action, strengthen advocacy efforts, and support initiatives that improve the lives of vulnerable children and communities across Ghana."
The MoU marks the beginning of a collaborative journey between CIMG and World Vision Ghana, united by a common vision of using marketing as a catalyst for sustainable development and national progress.
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