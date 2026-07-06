Marketers and creators explore ‘media of influence’ in reshaping marketing performance

Industry leaders, marketers and influencers have converged in Accra to discuss the ongoing shift in media spending and trend of using influencers for marketing purposes.

The summit by Expressions Influencer Agency brought stakeholders in the industry under one roof to explore further opportunities.

The Chief Executive of Expressions, David Boon, believed the shift in media marketing is providing stakeholders with opportunities to analyse their media spending.

Presented by the newly launched Expressions Influencer Agency, the summit focused on the growing shift in marketing investment from traditional media channels to digital platforms, creator-led content, and performance-driven influencer campaigns.

Beyond brand performance, the summit also took a spotlight on the growing influence of Ghana's creator community. Industry leaders’ emphasised the importance of evolving beyond audience reach to focus on audience value, content effectiveness, authenticity, and measurable impact. The event created a valuable opportunity for brands and creators to engage directly, exchange ideas, and build partnerships that generate long-term value for both businesses and consumers.

The CEO of Expressions said the shift in media marketing is giving opportunities to stakeholders to analyse their media spending.

“We see a lot of movement and shift in spending when it comes to marketing, especially with global organisations and giants that traditionally use the normal radio and television platforms for their advertisements”.

“Such moves will definitely affect revenue for the media but we also see it as an opportunity for innovation in the industry. This is the right time to re-engineer ur concept and collaborate more with the creators and influencers of our generation”, he added.

David Boon also used the opportunity to speak about the importance of the Agency which is just a year old.

The Co-Founder of Webfluential, Murray Legg advised marketing professionals to pay attention to brand creators.

Some influencers also engaged in a panel discussion during the summit.

The event provided attendees with practical insights into how brands can achieve stronger returns on their marketing investments through what industry leaders describe as the emerging Media of Influence.

The event was also supported by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.