CIMG launches 2026 awards, vows crackdown on fraudulent marketing practices

Michael Abbiw

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has launched the 2026 CIMG Awards, using the occasion to reaffirm its commitment to tackling fraudulent practices and promoting ethical standards in the country's marketing profession.

Speaking at the launch, CIMG President, Michael Abbiw, said the Institute will not relent in protecting the credibility of the profession from individuals whose actions undermine public confidence.

"The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana is committed to addressing fraudulent and unethical practices within the marketing space. We will continue to ensure that marketing professionals uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability," he said.

Mr. Abbiw explained that while the annual awards celebrate excellence and innovation in marketing, they also reinforce the importance of professionalism and ethical conduct across the industry.

He stressed that preserving the integrity of the profession remains a key priority for the Institute.

"We cannot allow unethical practices to erode the confidence businesses and consumers have in the marketing profession. CIMG will continue to champion professionalism and take the necessary steps to safeguard the integrity of the industry," he added.

The 2026 CIMG Awards will recognise individuals and organisations that have demonstrated excellence, innovation and ethical leadership in marketing, while encouraging practitioners to maintain the highest professional standards.

CIMG believes strengthening ethics and accountability within the profession will help boost consumer confidence, improve business competitiveness and contribute to Ghana's economic development.

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