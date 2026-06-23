Sales is not pressure: Your hardest-working salesperson may be costing you the most deals

The customer who says “I’ll get back to you” is rarely thinking about money. They are telling you, politely, that you have not earned their trust — and no amount of follow-up pressure will fix what the diagnosis should have done.

Most sales teams in Ghana have been trained, directly or indirectly, to equate selling with pushing. Call more. Visit more. Talk more. Chase the customer until they crack.

So, when numbers slip, the instinct is to add pressure: more activity, louder month-end meetings, harder follow-ups.

Here is the uncomfortable claim I want you to argue with — in most of the teams I have worked with, the busiest salesperson is not the best one. They are simply the one compensating, with volume, for a conversation that was never properly had.

Pressure may force attention. It almost never builds trust — and trust is what actually closes.

Why effort keeps failing to convert

The problem is rarely laziness. The teams are working — calling, visiting, sending proposals. Conversion stays weak because the selling is shallow.

Salespeople rush to present before they understand, describe features before they have diagnosed the problem, and quote a price before they have built any value. By the time the pitch lands, the customer is already defensive — and a defensive customer hides behind “let me think about it.”

It is the through-line of this series: visibility without conversion is the most expensive illusion in business, and the sale is usually lost in the silence — the gap after the pitch where an unconvinced buyer quietly disengages. Pressure widens that silence. Understanding closes it.

The Ghanaian buyer reads you before they read your offer

This matters more here than the imported playbooks admit. In Accra’s business culture — and across the family-owned firms, SMEs, banks and insurers I work with — relationships, referrals and reputation still carry real commercial weight.

A buyer is not only evaluating your product; they are quietly asking whether you understand their situation or just need your commission this month, and whether your company will still pick up the phone after payment clears.

In a market where word travels fast and a bad delivery becomes a story told at every networking table, the customer is managing risk, not resisting value. Sell past that risk, and you win the deal, the referral, and the renewal.

The model: Diagnose Before You Prescribe

Borrow the discipline of a good doctor. No serious physician prescribes before examining you — and you would not trust one who did.

Yet that is exactly how most selling happens: the prescription (the product) arrives before the diagnosis (the customer’s real situation, pressure, budget, timing and decision process). Make this your team’s rule and repeat it until it sticks:

A salesperson who cannot diagnose the customer’s problem has not earned the authority to recommend a solution.

What to apply this week

Audit five stalled deals. Pull the five “thinking about it” deals and ask one question of each: Did we ever diagnose the real problem, or did we just present? The pattern will be obvious. Ban the pitch before the diagnosis. Make it a team rule that no proposal goes out until the salesperson can state the customer’s problem, budget and decision-maker in writing. Replace the month-end shout with a pipeline review. Stop managing by pressure at the deadline. Coach the conversations weekly — the questions asked, the objections handled — not just the closing number. Reward the prepared, not the loudest. The strongest sellers are not the most aggressive; they are the most prepared. Recognise that publicly and the rest of the team recalibrate.

What this means for the organisation

This is a leadership problem before it is a sales problem. When the only lever leaders pull is pressure, they build exhausted teams and customers who buy once and never return.

Build sales performance the durable way — coaching, pipeline discipline, customer insight, accountability — and growth compounds: a pressured customer buys once; a confident customer returns, refers, and builds your business.

Sales is not chasing people. It is helping customers reach a decision they feel confident defending.

Over to you

So, here is the question worth answering in the comments, honestly: where exactly does your team lose the deal — in the pitch, or in the silence after it? Name the moment, and you are halfway to fixing it.

If your team is working hard but converting softly, the problem is usually diagnosable — deal by deal.

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At MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, we run a Sales Conversation Audit: we sit with your team, review your stalled deals, and show you exactly where trust breaks down. Book yours at michaelabbiw.com.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.