Selling Beyond Charisma: Your best salesperson is your biggest business risk

The most charismatic person on your sales team is quietly making your company impossible to scale — and most leaders are rewarding them for it.

There is a particular kind of salesperson every Ghanaian business celebrates. The one who walks into a bank’s procurement office and is greeted by name.

The one whose phone the client answers at 9 pm. The one who closes the deal nobody else could. We promote them, we protect them, and we build our revenue around them.

And that is precisely the problem.

When a company’s revenue depends on personality, it has not built a sales capability. It has built a dependency. The uncomfortable truth most boards avoid is this: your most charismatic salesperson may be your single largest point of failure.

The day they resign — or get poached by a competitor who knows exactly what they are worth — your pipeline walks out the door with them.

“When revenue depends on personality, you haven’t built a capability. You’ve built a dependency.”

I have watched this happen across Accra and beyond. A family-owned distributor whose entire client book lived in one man’s head.

An insurance firm where three “star” agents wrote most of the new business, and the founder slept badly every month they were unhappy.

A growing IT services company that could not understand why doubling its headcount did not double its revenue — because the new hires had charm but no system to plug into.

This is the cost of relationship-led selling without structure. Relationships matter in African business; they always will.

But a relationship that lives only in one person’s memory is not an asset on your balance sheet. It is institutional risk wearing a good suit.

“A relationship that lives only in one person’s memory isn’t an asset on your balance sheet. It’s institutional risk wearing a good suit.”

The Rainmaker Trap

Call it the Rainmaker Trap: the better your star performs, the less anyone else needs to learn — so the more dependent you become on the very person you cannot afford to lose.

Charisma masks the absence of a system. Everything looks healthy until the rainmaker leaves, and then you discover you never had a sales organisation. You had one talented individual and a great deal of hope.

A real sales system makes performance repeatable. It defines how leads are generated, qualified, followed up, converted and retained. It documents how objections are handled and why deals are lost.

It trains people to diagnose a customer’s problem, not merely present a product. And it survives turnover, because the knowledge lives in the company, not the individual.

“Charisma masks the absence of a system. Everything looks healthy — until the rainmaker leaves.”

What to do this week

Run the Resignation Test. Pick your top performer and ask one question: if they resigned this morning, how much of our pipeline could anyone else continue? The honest answer tells you how much risk you are carrying. Document one deal, end to end. Take a single live opportunity and write down every step — how it was sourced, what the objections were, what moved it forward. You have just turned instinct into a repeatable play. Change one coaching conversation. In your next review, stop asking “what’s your number?” and start asking “show me how you handled the silence after the proposal.” Coach the behaviour, not only the target market, because the sale is most often lost in that silence, not in the pitch. Standardise your follow-up. Pick the one stage where deals quietly die, usually the follow-up, and make it a defined, expected discipline rather than a personal habit.

What this means for the organisation

For business, this is not a sales-team issue. It is a valuation issue. Buyers, investors and partners pay for revenue that is systematic and defensible — not revenue that is hostage to one person’s mood or mobile number. A company that sells through discipline can grow beyond the reach of its strongest individual. A company that sells through charisma grows only as far as that individual can personally carry it, and shrinks the moment they walk.

Charisma should be an advantage your system amplifies — not the operating model your company depends on.

The question worth arguing about

So here is the one to put on the table at your next leadership meeting: if your best salesperson resigned this morning, how much of your revenue would walk out the door with them — and who, honestly, could replace them?

If that number makes you uncomfortable, that discomfort is the work. At MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, we help leadership teams convert personality-dependent selling into a documented, coachable sales system — starting with a Sales Dependency Audit that maps exactly where your revenue lives in people versus process.

Book one at michaelabbiw.com and find out how much of your sales engine would survive a resignation letter.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.