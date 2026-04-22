CIMG, Central University partner to advance marketing education for students

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) and Central University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at giving students stronger industry exposure, professional certification opportunities, and practical skills to improve their employability.

The agreement was signed at Central University’s Miotso Campus, with leaders of both institutions describing the partnership as a major step toward closing the long-standing gap between academic training and workplace expectations.

Speaking at the ceremony, National President of CIMG, Michael Abbiw, said the collaboration aligns with the institute’s broader goal of promoting excellence in marketing practice across Ghana.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to setting the highest standards for marketing practice in Ghana. By providing students with access to professional certification, mentorship, internships, and direct industry exposure, we are helping to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional practice,” he stated.

The partnership is expected to create new pathways for students pursuing careers in marketing, business, and related fields, especially at a time when employers increasingly demand graduates with both academic credentials and hands-on experience.

On his part, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Prof. Stephen Abbeny-Mickson, said strategic collaborations between academia and industry are critical to preparing students for the modern job market.

“The collaboration will equip students with practical skills, enhance their employability, and ensure that academic programmes remain aligned with evolving industry needs,” he said.

He added that the agreement was a significant and timely development for higher education in Ghana.

“This is a long-overdue milestone. By bridging the gap between academic rigor and professional standards, we are creating a seamless transition for students from the lecture hall to the corporate world,” he noted.

Under the MoU, both institutions will work together on accreditation and curriculum development for marketing programmes to ensure they meet industry standards.

The agreement also covers joint research initiatives, faculty development through training and certification, and professional membership opportunities.

In addition, industry practitioners will be invited to deliver lectures and share real-world experience with students in the classroom.

Central University is also expected to be positioned as an accredited study centre for CIMG programmes, subject to approval under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023).

The partnership comes amid growing national conversations about graduate unemployment and the need for universities to better align courses with the practical needs of industry. Many education stakeholders have called for stronger collaboration between tertiary institutions and professional bodies to make graduates more job-ready.

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