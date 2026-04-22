Email Marketing in 2026: Why you’re probably doing it wrong

Lots of self appointed ‘marketing guru’s’ like to claim that email is dead, and that social media (or community platforms) are the only way to reach people now. Its a fun narrative because it gives people an excuse to ignore the more boring stuff and chase new ideas, but the reality is that email marketing in 2026 is still the most reliable way to make money online.

It just doesn't work the way that it used to. In fact, everything's changed massively, and you need to understand how to get it right. Inboxes are ruthlessly efficient now; Google and Apple use AI to filter out so much before it ever reaches a human.

So if your strategy is still based on ‘spraying and praying’, then your messages are going straight to the promo tab or the spam folder, where they'll rot until they expire. You can't trick the system anymore; you've got to be interesting. Here’s what you need to know.

The death of clickbait

For years, marketers would spend hours crafting deceptive clickbait subject lines just to get a metric to tick upwards. That entire concept is completely useless now. Privacy protections from major tech companies mean open rates are artificially inflated and don't tell you a thing about real human intent, unfortunately.

What the intelligent inbox cares about is behavioural signals, algorithms track things like scroll depth and how quickly a message is deleted.

It tracks things like whether someone actually bothers to reply or if your emails linger unopened for weeks. If you don't earn attention with genuine value, the algorithm will bury you. So stop relying on open rates and start looking at actual engagement. Are people clicking the links?

Are they replying to your questions? If you send an email about a new line of waterproof dog beds, you need to know if they actually read the specifications or if they just bounced after two seconds.

Zero Party Data

Third-party cookies are basically extinct; you can't rely on creeping on people across the internet to figure out what they want to buy. The solution in 2026 is painfully obvious, but most brands still refuse to do it. You've just got to ask your customers what they want. We call this zero-party data; it’s the information people willingly hand over to you because they trust you.

Instead of guessing that a subscriber likes vegetarian recipes because they once clicked a link about eggplant, you send them a poll asking if they prefer meat or plant based meals and then you actually use that data to completely change what you send them so they feel like youre actually listening. Preference centers that just ask how often you want to receive emails are outdated.

You need to let people choose the exact topics they care about. If a customer only wants to hear about your power tools and couldn't care less about your gardening equipment, stop sending them links to lawnmowers. Segment your audience aggressively as sending fewer emails to a highly targeted group of people will always beat sending a massive blast to a list of unengaged ghosts.

Be Human

People connect with people, not faceless corporate logos or AI bots. One of the biggest change we're seeing right now is the move toward person based sender identities and using the right kind of email tone to suit your business. Sending an email from a real person on your team works so much better than sending it from a generic marketing department address.

For example, if you're a small coffee roasting company, then send the email from the head roaster- let them talk about how they burned a batch of beans on Tuesday and what they learned from it! Share a photo of the messy warehouse after a busy sale.

Be authentic, as consumers in 2026 are incredibly cynical and they can spot a marketing pitch from a mile away. Another thing to consider is to optimise your emails for dark mode. More than half of your audience is reading your emails in dark mode while lying in bed at night, so if your email features a massive white block that blinds them the second they open it, they'll delete it instantly.

The Importance of the Technical Stuff

You cant just ignore the technical side of email anymore, inbox trust isn't optional. If you haven't set up proper authentication protocols like SPF, DKIM, and DMARC, you're entirely invisible. They're the technical frameworks that prove you're who you say you are and not a scammer trying to steal credit card numbers.

Mailbox providers demand them. We've also got things like Brand Indicators for Message Identification now. This is a system that displays your verified logo next to your sender name in the inbox. It builds up that trust, then, and just lets people know the email is legitimate.

Setting all of this up can be a headache because it means dealing with things like DNS records and IT departments, but you simply can't skip it. If you fail the technical checks, then you fall at the first hurdle; your brilliant copywriting will never even reach the spam folder and will just be blocked entirely.

It’s important to stop treating your subscribers like they’re numbers on a spreadsheet. Instead, give them things like interactive elements like trivia quizzes or scratch cards directly inside the email to keep them entertained and a bit gamified.

Make the experience lightweight and fast so it loads instantly, even if they have a terrible cell phone connection. If you treat their attention with respect, then there’s more chance they might actually buy something! Email marketing is difficult now because the standards are higher; you've actually got to earn your place in the inbox every single time you hit send. If you can stop treating email like a cheap megaphone and start treating it like a conversation, then you'll absolutely crush your competitors.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.