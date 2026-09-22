2027 AFCONQ: Baba Rahman latest to pull out of Black Stars squad

Black Stars defender Baba Rahman has become the latest player to withdraw from Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

The PAOK defender suffered a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for around two weeks.

Rahman travelled to Ghana and underwent an assessment by the Black Stars medical team before being excused from the squad.

His withdrawal adds to a growing list of absentees ahead of the qualifiers, with Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Prince Adu Kwabena also ruled out after picking up injuries.

Ghana will open their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign away to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké on Thursday before returning to Accra to host The Gambia five days later.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.