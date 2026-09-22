NPP accuses Mahama government of allowing Ghana to become drug transit hub

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has alleged that Ghana has become a major transit point for illicit drugs under the administration of President John Mahama.
Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, September 22, Mr Boakye claimed that the development was being facilitated by officials at the country’s ports and airports.
“Our information is that our country has become a major transit point for illicit drugs, for narcotics. And it's not by accident, but because of the complicity of officials at our port and our airports,” he said.
He further alleged that clandestine laboratories had been established in Ghana to process narcotics for export.
According to him, drug traffickers have established bases in Ghana, with some government officials allegedly aiding the movement of narcotics out of the country.
“The intelligence we have picked is that these drug lords, these traffickers, they have established bases, laboratories here for processing of illicit drugs and narcotics under the watch of President Mahama,” he alleged.
Mr Boakye linked the alleged activities to drug seizures involving consignments traced to Ghana in countries including Australia, France and South Africa.
“That is the reason why volumes of drugs traced to Ghana keep surfacing in the holds of ships and the luggage of passengers in Sydney, Dunkirk, and Johannesburg,” he said.
He maintained that the alleged processing was taking place within Ghana, accusing government officials of facilitating the movement of the drugs.
“It is happening here in our home, under the government's watch,” he added.
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