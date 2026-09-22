EPA warns climate resilience plans face $22.6bn financing demand

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s efforts to strengthen its resilience to climate change will require substantial investment, with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) estimating that $22.6 billion will be needed to deliver the country’s climate actions by 2030.
The figure highlights the scale of resources required to move Ghana’s climate commitments beyond policy documents and into practical interventions capable of protecting communities, infrastructure and livelihoods from growing climate-related risks.
Senior Programme Officer at the EPA’s Climate Change and Ozone Directorate, Dr Derek Sarfo-Yiadom, said climate vulnerability assessments must provide a clearer picture of the people and communities at risk, the obstacles they face in recovering from climate-related events and the gaps that continue to undermine effective responses.
He made the disclosure during a presentation at the 2026 Second Extraordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament in Accra.
“When we put our climate reports together, we came out that we needed $22.6 billion to accomplish our climate actions by the year 2030,” he said.
Dr Sarfo-Yiadom said climate responses must be backed by responsible institutions, identifiable budgets and measurable outcomes.
He also called for stronger early warning systems, improved drainage and resilient infrastructure, alongside measures to protect rural livelihoods through climate services, crop diversity and better soil and water management.
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