+233 to host Pat Thomas’ 80th birthday concert

Pat Thomas has had a long career in music

Fascinating highllife sounds will fill the atmosphere at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill in Accra on September 26, 2026 when the venue hosts a concert in celebration of well-known singer and songwriter, Pat Thomas’ 80th birthday.

The man has had a long career during which he has composed and recorded songs that touch on different aspects of life. He has been an influential figure on the popular music scene here and his story exemplifies what people can do when driven by passion. He loves to sing and fans still love to hear his unique voice.

Apart from him, patrons will also hear the voices of other performers on the night. They include Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Pozo Hayes, Kwabena Kwabena, Amandzeba, Obrafour, Wutah Afriyie, Akosua Agyepong, Ben Brako, Bessa Simons and KK Fosu. They will all be backed by the Bessa Band.

Pat Thomas is a cherished music idol

This country has always opened its arms to all kinds of music from other places. There had been talk at various times of Highlife being swept away by Reggae, Afrobeats, Soul, R&B, Soukous and other styles, but our cherished music genre is still standing due to the dedication of people like Pat Thomas.

From his time with the Uhuru Band through the period of work with other entities like Sweet Beans, Marijata and Kwashibu Area Band, the man also widely referred to as the Golden Voice of Africa, still propagates delightful Highlife. He has the stuff that any true admirer of highlife would love to hear at all times.

Many still listen and dance to evergreen Pat Thomas songs likeMomma Menka Bi, Yesu San Bra, Gyae Su, Mensei Da, Medo Wiase and Sika Ye Mogya.

All forms of popular music have their own revered heroes who are adored for their immense contributions. Pat Thomas is definitely a treasured highlife idol. Whether based in Accra or working from different parts of the world as he had done before, that easily recognisable voice always has strong appeal.

The expectation is that Highlife and music lovers in general would gather at +233 on September 26 to raise their glasses in celebration and also dance to the music of the man who has done so much to help keep highlife afloat here and elsewhere.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.