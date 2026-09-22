National Horticultural Seed Roadmap launched to strengthen Ghana’s vegetable seed sector

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, has launched the National Horticultural Seed Roadmap to strengthen Ghana’s vegetable seed sector.

The roadmap identifies key challenges within the country’s horticultural seed systems and proposes strategic actions to improve the availability, accessibility and use of quality vegetable seeds and seedlings.

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, who represented the sector Minister at the launch in Accra, said the roadmap was developed through collaboration among government institutions, researchers, seed companies, farmer organisations and development partners.

“Improving access to quality seed is fundamental to agricultural productivity and farmer confidence,” he said.

Mr Dumelo said stronger seed systems were particularly important for horticulture because of their implications for household nutrition, employment, agro-processing and the supply of affordable vegetables.

“Tomato, onion, pepper and other indigenous vegetables all deserve seed systems that respond to farmers’ needs and the requirements of consumers and markets,” he said.

The roadmap provides strategic guidance for the next three to five years and builds on a 2024 assessment of Ghana’s seed sector, stakeholder consultations and validation exercises.

Mr Dumelo said its implementation must link research with the realities of farming, including the evaluation of crop varieties under local growing conditions.

He said farmers’ preferences, climate resilience, disease resistance and market demand should be considered in selecting and developing varieties.

The Deputy Minister also stressed the need to strengthen Ghana’s capacity to develop, test, multiply and supply quality seed suited to local conditions.

“This means building Ghana’s capacity to develop, test, multiply and supply quality seed suited to our conditions, while maintaining productive partnerships with international seed companies and research institutions,” he said.

He charged the Directorate of Crop Services, working with the Technical Working Group on Seeds and other partners, to translate the roadmap’s strategic pathways into a prioritised work programme with clear responsibilities, timelines and financing needs.

The private sector, he added, would have an important role in seed production, nursery development, distribution and investment.

Agricultural Counsellor at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Inge Tenniglo, said the roadmap marked an important step towards strengthening Ghana’s horticultural seed sector.

She said the initiative was not only an investment in seeds but also in the broader sector and the opportunities it could create for farmers, researchers, entrepreneurs and young professionals.

Ms Tenniglo said the roadmap provides a strategic framework for improving access to quality vegetable seeds and seedlings while promoting evidence-based policy, strategic investment, research and stronger collaboration among stakeholders.

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