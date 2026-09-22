Fully mobilise back to Dome-Kitase road this week – Roads Minister directs First Sky Construction

Audio By Carbonatix
Roads and Highways Minister, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has directed First Sky Construction to immediately remobilise and return to the abandoned Kwabenya-Berekuso-Kitase road by the close of the week
He said the government expects visible and sustained work on the road once the contractors return, ruling out a stop-start approach to the project.
“As said, this week, the contractors working on Dome-Kitase must fully mobilise back to site under the direction of President Mahama. And this time round, let's be clear, this time round, we don't want any touch and go thing. When you mobilise to site, let's see full action on the site,” Mr Agbodza said.
Mr Agbodza made the remarks during a tour of the Kwabenya-Berekuso-Kitase road on Tuesday, September 22.
His comments follow a demonstration by residents of the Berekuso-Kwabenya enclave on August 17 over the poor state of roads in the area.
The residents said the condition of the roads was affecting their health, businesses, vehicles and access to essential services, and called on government to urgently rehabilitate them.
Mr Agbodza, however, stressed that the government’s decision to proceed with the road project was not a result of the demonstration.
“Let me be frank with you. We did not come here to start the work because you did demonstration. You cannot use demonstration to start a road project. We use resources to start road projects. Demonstration will not amount to money in the bank for Ministry of Roads and Highways. It will take money from taxes or loans,” he said
He said the road was being addressed because of its wider importance, particularly its connection to parts of the Eastern Region.
“We are doing this because it is a road that Ghana needs, not a road that only Akwapim needs,” he added.
The Minister acknowledged the residents’ right to protest but said demonstrations alone could not provide the funding required for road construction.
Latest Stories
-
Protect the customer by changing who owns the loss
1 minute
-
Counterfeit currency syndicates used churches to hide printing operations – National Security Council Secretariat
10 minutes
-
NPP press conference on drug busts should be treated with contempt – NDC
10 minutes
-
Don’t abandon working policies because of politics – Asiedu Nketiah
16 minutes
-
National Security arrests 16 and seizes millions in counterfeit currency and printing equipment
17 minutes
-
NPP links resurgence of drug trafficking cases to NDC’s return to power
18 minutes
-
KGL Foundation and GNPC Foundation partner to expand educational scholarships for Ghanaian students
18 minutes
-
Asiedu Nketiah urges journalists to report fairly at all times, and not based on politicians’ complaints
22 minutes
-
Finance Ministry to write off $120m of TOR’s $400m legacy debt – MD reveals
30 minutes
-
Mahama: MiDA is Ghana’s gateway to global philanthropy
32 minutes
-
NPP alleges illicit drug-processing laboratories operating at Ghana’s main ports
33 minutes
-
‘A serious country cannot start afresh every four years’ – Asiedu Nketiah
34 minutes
-
National Horticultural Seed Roadmap launched to strengthen Ghana’s vegetable seed sector
47 minutes
-
NPP accuses Mahama government of allowing Ghana to become drug transit hub
48 minutes
-
Wontumi Exim Bank case adjourned over amended charge
50 minutes