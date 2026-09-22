Fully mobilise back to Dome-Kitase road this week – Roads Minister directs First Sky Construction

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza

Roads and Highways Minister, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has directed First Sky Construction to immediately remobilise and return to the abandoned Kwabenya-Berekuso-Kitase road by the close of the week

He said the government expects visible and sustained work on the road once the contractors return, ruling out a stop-start approach to the project.

“As said, this week, the contractors working on Dome-Kitase must fully mobilise back to site under the direction of President Mahama. And this time round, let's be clear, this time round, we don't want any touch and go thing. When you mobilise to site, let's see full action on the site,” Mr Agbodza said.

Mr Agbodza made the remarks during a tour of the Kwabenya-Berekuso-Kitase road on Tuesday, September 22.

His comments follow a demonstration by residents of the Berekuso-Kwabenya enclave on August 17 over the poor state of roads in the area.

The residents said the condition of the roads was affecting their health, businesses, vehicles and access to essential services, and called on government to urgently rehabilitate them.

Mr Agbodza, however, stressed that the government’s decision to proceed with the road project was not a result of the demonstration.

“Let me be frank with you. We did not come here to start the work because you did demonstration. You cannot use demonstration to start a road project. We use resources to start road projects. Demonstration will not amount to money in the bank for Ministry of Roads and Highways. It will take money from taxes or loans,” he said

He said the road was being addressed because of its wider importance, particularly its connection to parts of the Eastern Region.

“We are doing this because it is a road that Ghana needs, not a road that only Akwapim needs,” he added.

The Minister acknowledged the residents’ right to protest but said demonstrations alone could not provide the funding required for road construction.

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