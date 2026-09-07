Roads Minister orders contractors to keep working during official visits

Audio By Carbonatix
Road contractors have been directed to maintain their normal construction schedules whenever government officials or dignitaries visit project sites, unless continuing work could endanger people at the site.
Roads and Highways Minister, Governs Kwame Agbodza, said official inspections should not become a reason for contractors to suspend construction activities, insisting that government representatives must not receive special treatment at the expense of project timelines.
Speaking during a working visit to the Northern Region on Saturday, September 5, as part of his nationwide road inspection tour, Mr Agbodza said contractors should only interrupt their work where safety considerations make it necessary.
“No contractor should ever stop anything just because we are coming around, except when it poses danger to the public, including us,” he said.
The Minister also criticised the practice of stopping routine activities such as watering unpaved roads when officials arrive at project sites. He urged contractors to continue watering roads to control dust and protect residents and other road users, stressing that officials should be treated like ordinary members of the public.
“We are not different from the members of the public, so don’t take any decision in our favour just because we are around for a few minutes,” he added.
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