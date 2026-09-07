Sissala East MP says Bolgatanga-Tumu-Wa road will unlock economic potential

The Member of Parliament for Sissala East, Mohammed Issah Bataglia, has described the construction of the Bolgatanga-Tumu-Wa road as a transformative infrastructure project that will restore dignity and unlock the economic potential of communities along the corridor.

He said the completion of the project would rank among the most significant developments the constituency has witnessed, particularly given the critical role the road plays in connecting communities and facilitating trade.

“We can only extend our gratitude to you as the Roads Minister, President Mahama and your entire team for this monumental piece of infrastructure,” Bataglia told Roads Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza in Tumu, where the Minister was touring some Big Push projects in the Upper West Region.

The major road corridor, which connects parts of the Upper East and Upper West Regions, has for years been in a deplorable condition, severely hampering the movement of people, goods and services across the area.

The predominantly farming communities along the route have been particularly affected, with the poor state of the road making it difficult for farmers to transport their produce to market centres.

Residents and farmers are hopeful that the ongoing construction will ease these challenges, improve connectivity and stimulate economic activity across the area.

The Sissala East legislator said the constituency’s youthful population, coupled with its strong agricultural base and strategic location as a border community, presents enormous opportunities that could be unlocked by improved road infrastructure.

He said the completion of the road would help create an enabling environment for young people to engage meaningfully in agriculture and other economic activities, thereby helping to address unemployment and prevent the youth from becoming vulnerable to social vices.

“We have a very youthful population sitting here and this is an agricultural town, and this is also a border town. You know the insurgency at the far end, and when we do not channel their energies into good potential, it becomes a challenge to all of us. Thankfully, this road network is going to open up the agricultural potential in this area, which the young, exuberant people will channel their energies into, in a way that will benefit the country as a whole,” Mohammed Issah Bataglia noted.

The MP also expressed appreciation to the Roads Minister for indicating that the road linking Tumu to Burkina Faso forms part of the government’s plans for future development.

According to him, extending the road network to Burkina Faso would further strengthen cross-border trade and deepen economic ties between Ghana and its northern neighbour.

Bataglia also commended the government for the pace of work on the Tumu-Jefissi-Wa road, describing it as an important intervention that would significantly improve movement within the area.

He, however, drew the Minister’s attention to the Tumu-Wellembelle-Wa road, which he described as an important alternative route that should receive serious consideration in the government’s future road development plans.

He said developing the alternative route would complement the ongoing projects and provide a more comprehensive solution to the transportation challenges confronting residents and businesses in the area.

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