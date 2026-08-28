NSMQ 2026: Tie-break agony as Bishop Herman steals quarter-final spot from Asanteman SHS

It was heartbreak for both Opoku Ware School and Asanteman SHS as Bishop Herman College dramatically snatched the final quarter-final spot in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Opoku Ware School, which started the contest as early leaders, saw their advantage slip away as Asanteman SHS took control in Round Two.

The contest remained fiercely competitive, with Asanteman SHS and Bishop Herman College both scoring a perfect 10 out of 10 in the Problem of the Day to earn the coveted NSMQ star.

Asanteman SHS then held the lead in Round Three with 30 points, ahead of Bishop Herman College on 27 points and Opoku Ware on 21 points.

The drama peaked in the final stretch when Asanteman SHS and Bishop Herman College finished level on 43 points, while Opoku Ware ended on 31 points.

With the two schools tied, a tie-break was needed to decide who would advance. Bishop Herman College kept their composure and answered correctly, breaking Asanteman’s hearts and booking their place in the quarter-finals.

For Opoku Ware, the disappointment came earlier as their promising start failed to translate into qualification.

And for Asanteman, it was a painful end after battling all the way to 43 points, only to lose their quarter-final ticket in the tie-break.

Bishop Herman College, meanwhile, marches on, leaving two schools to rue what could have been.

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