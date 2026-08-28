Education | National

NSMQ 2026: Tie-break agony as Bishop Herman steals quarter-final spot from Asanteman SHS

Source: Ramat Bashiru   
  28 August 2026 9:20pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

It was heartbreak for both Opoku Ware School and Asanteman SHS as Bishop Herman College dramatically snatched the final quarter-final spot in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Opoku Ware School, which started the contest as early leaders, saw their advantage slip away as Asanteman SHS took control in Round Two.

The contest remained fiercely competitive, with Asanteman SHS and Bishop Herman College both scoring a perfect 10 out of 10 in the Problem of the Day to earn the coveted NSMQ star.

Asanteman SHS then held the lead in Round Three with 30 points, ahead of Bishop Herman College on 27 points and Opoku Ware on 21 points.

The drama peaked in the final stretch when Asanteman SHS and Bishop Herman College finished level on 43 points, while Opoku Ware ended on 31 points.

With the two schools tied, a tie-break was needed to decide who would advance. Bishop Herman College kept their composure and answered correctly, breaking Asanteman’s hearts and booking their place in the quarter-finals.

For Opoku Ware, the disappointment came earlier as their promising start failed to translate into qualification.

And for Asanteman, it was a painful end after battling all the way to 43 points, only to lose their quarter-final ticket in the tie-break.

Bishop Herman College, meanwhile, marches on, leaving two schools to rue what could have been.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Cowbell, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance and Academic City University.

The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by: VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences, Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and NASCO.

BROADCAST PARTNERS

Frutelli, Excellence Publications and Stationery, Didi Shito, Nataraj, Virtual Security Africa, Lef Signature Limited, Sintex Tank, Door Master, New Crystal Hospital, Palm University College, Ayuda, Prospectus Ghana Limited, Family Health University and Myst Water.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group