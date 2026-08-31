NSMQ 2026: St. John’s School rally from slow start to book semi-final spot

St. John’s School has secured a place in the semi-finals of the 2026 National Science & Maths Quiz after overcoming Saviour SHS and Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS in a closely fought quarter-final contest.

The Koforidua-based school endured a difficult opening, trailing Saviour SHS after the first two rounds as all three schools struggled to build momentum.

Saviour SHS led with 14 points after Round One, followed by Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS with nine and St. John’s School with eight.

The second round offered little relief, with the first two questions going unanswered before Saviour SHS stretched its lead to 20 points.

St. John’s, however, began to find its rhythm and moved to 16 points, while Mfantsiman Girls’ remained on nine.

The turning point came in the Problem of the Day, where St. John’s School produced the strongest performance of the three schools.

It scored 8 out of 10 points, while Saviour SHS and Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS managed just three points each.

That performance changed the complexion of the contest and gave St. John’s the momentum it needed to take control.

The school maintained its composure in the True or False round, getting only one question wrong as it continued to close the gap.

By Round Three, St. John’s had moved to 24 points, just one point behind Saviour SHS, which had 23. Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS had 12.

The Riddle round saw Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS and St. John’s School each answer two riddles successfully.

St. John’s then pulled further ahead in Round Four, ending the round on 37 points, four points clear of Saviour SHS on 33, while Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS had 19.

The school held on to its lead in the final stretch to finish with 43 points, with Saviour SHS ending on 33 and Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS on 25.

The victory sends St. John’s School into the semi-finals of NSMQ 2026, after a remarkable recovery from a difficult start.

For Saviour SHS and Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS, the result brings their NSMQ 2026 campaigns to an end.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance

The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by: VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

BROADCAST PARTNERS

Frutelli, Excellence Publications and Stationery, Didi Shito, Nataraj, Virtual Security Africa, Lef Signature Limited, Sintex Tank, Door Master, New Crystal Hospital, Palm University College, Ayuda, Prospectus Ghana Limited, Family Health University and Myst Water

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.