NSMQ 2026: TAMASCO triumphs over St. Hubert and Labone to clinch ticket to the semi-finals

Audio By Carbonatix
Tamale Senior High School has once again carried the Northern Region’s hopes deep into the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), booking a place in the semi-finals after a tense quarter-final contest against St. Hubert Minor Seminary SHS and Labone SHS.
The Lions of Tamale finished the contest on 36 points, just three points ahead of St. Hubert’s 33, while Labone SHS ended on 14 points.
It was a closely fought battle, with Tamale and St. Hubert finishing the fourth round level before TAMASCO pulled away in the final stretch to snatch the win and book its place in the semi-final.
The result continues Tamale SHS’s remarkable consistency on the national stage. TAMASCO, the pride of Tamale, has made at least five quarter-final appearances and reached the semi-finals twice in recent years.
TAMASCO's most recent semi-final appearance came in 2024, when the northern giants defeated Accra Academy and St. John’s School to reach the last four.
This year, the Lions have once again emerged as the Northern Region’s torchbearer, advancing beyond another tough quarter-final test and keeping the region’s hopes alive in the race for the trophy.
Labone SHS, appearing in the quarter-finals for the first time, finished third after entering the stage as Greater Accra’s regional runner-up. The school had earlier eliminated Koforidua Secondary Technical School and two-time finalists St. Francis Xavier Junior Seminary.
St. Hubert Minor Seminary SHS was also looking to build on its return to seeded status after knocking out Mawuli School in the One-Eighth Stage, but that could not be fulfilled.
TAMASCO becomes the fourth school to qualify for the 2026 semi-finals alongside Prempeh College, St. Augustine’s College, Pope John SHS, and Minor Seminary.
SPONSORS’ ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from GOIL PLC, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer.
The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by Vitamilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences, Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and NASCO.
Broadcast Partners are Frutelli, Excellence Publications and Stationery, Didi Shito, Nataraj, Virtual Security Africa, Lef Signature Limited, Sintex Tank, Door Master, New Crystal Hospital, Palm University College, Ayuda, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Family Health University, Myst Water.
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