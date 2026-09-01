NSMQ 2026: Bright SHS makes history as first private school to reach semi-finals

‎Bright SHS has made history as the first private school to reach the semi-finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), completing a remarkable run with a dramatic one-point victory over Chemu SHTS in the 2026 quarter-finals.

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‎The school, appearing at the quarter-final stage for the first time, produced its biggest moment yet in the competition by overturning a two-point deficit in the final round to finish on 27 points, just ahead of Chemu SHTS on 26. Amaniampong SHS ended the contest on 22 points.

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‎The result caps a remarkable transformation for Bright SHS, which made its NSMQ debut in 2024 but ended its run at the preliminary stage. The school suffered the same fate in 2025 before returning this year to make a deeper mark on the competition.

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‎Bright qualified for the one-eighth stage as one of the five runners-up from the preliminary stage before pulling off another major upset by eliminating one-time champions Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS).

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‎That victory sent Bright into its first-ever quarter-final, where the school has now gone a step further with another stunning result.

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‎The contest appeared to be slipping away from Bright after the opening rounds. Amaniampong SHS held the lead early on, while Chemu moved into first place by the fourth round, with Bright sitting just two points behind.

‎But Bright SHS saved its best for the final round, finding the crucial points to leap from third place to the top and secure its historic semi-final berth.

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‎For Amaniampong SHS, the defeat ends its hopes of returning to the semi-finals after making its debut at the quarter-final stage in 2025 and progressing to the semis that year.

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‎Chemu SHTS, meanwhile, will rue a narrow defeat after coming into the final round with a one-point lead over Amaniampong and a two-point advantage over Bright.

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‎Chemu SHTS snatched Mankranso SHS's seeded status this year and was seeking only its second appearance at the semi-finals. Its previous appearance came in 2021, when it faced PRESEC-Legon.

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‎But the day belonged to Bright SHS. After two preliminary-stage exits, the school has gone from being an outsider to one of the final nine contenders and, in the process, written its name into NSMQ history as the first private school to reach the semi-finals.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from GOIL PLC, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer.

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