NSMQ 2026: PRESEC, Legon dethrones defending champions Mfantsipim in thrilling battle to book semi-final spot

The battle for supremacy in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) quarter-finals delivered another blockbuster contest as eight-time champions Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) outclassed defending champions Mfantsipim School and Presby SHS, Bompata, to book a place in the semi-finals.

It was a contest loaded with history, ambition and unfinished business.

Two years ago, Mfantsipim School ended PRESEC-Legon’s title hopes in the 2024 semi-finals, sending the )dade3 boys out of the championship race.

On Sunday, the tables turned.

With both schools meeting again on the NSMQ stage, PRESEC had an opportunity to settle an old score, and they seized it with authority.

With three powerhouse schools on the same stage, there was little room for error. Every question carried weight, every bonus mattered and every missed opportunity threatened to change the complexion of the contest.

For Mfantsipim, the stakes were enormous.

The reigning champions were chasing history, a third consecutive NSMQ title that would have added another remarkable chapter to their story while providing the perfect celebration of their 150th anniversary.

PRESEC-Legon, meanwhile, arrived with their own piece of history in sight. The eight-time champions were hunting a record ninth NSMQ trophy, and victory over the defending champions would bring them one step closer to reclaiming the title.

Then there was Presby SHS, Bompata, one of the revelations of this year’s competition, eager to prove that their impressive run was no fluke.

From the opening round, PRESEC made their intentions clear.

They finished Round One on 23 points, four ahead of Mfantsipim on 19 points, while Bompata managed 13 points.

The )dade3 boys maintained their advantage in Round Two, moving to 29 points, with Mfantsipim on 22 points and Bompata on 11 points.

Mfantsipim struggled to close the gap as PRESEC continued to dictate the contest.

By the end of Round Three, PRESEC had stretched their lead to 37 points, while the BOTWE boys remained on 22 points and Bompata on 11 points.

The pressure intensified in Round Four, but PRESEC remained firmly in command.

The eight-time champions surged to 53 points, opening a 21-point gap over Mfantsipim, who had moved to 32 points. Bompata, meanwhile, climbed to 21 points.

Then came the final round.

With everything still to play for, the three schools battled through the closing stages in a contest that demanded composure, speed and accuracy.

Mfantsipim fought back strongly, finishing the round on 39 points, while Bompata ended on 24 points.

But PRESEC had done enough.

The )dade3 boys finished on 56 points, securing the victory and the coveted semi-final ticket.

For Mfantsipim School, the defeat brings their title defence to an abrupt end and ends their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive championship.

For PRESEC, however, the dream remains alive.

The victory keeps their quest for a ninth NSMQ title firmly on course and gives the )dade3 boys another opportunity to strengthen their place in the history of Ghana’s most prestigious academic quiz.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from GOIL PLC, Prudential life insurance Ghana, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer.

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