NSMQ 2026: Three schools, one trophy – PRESEC, AUGUSCO and Accra Academy set for grand finale

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The stage is set for the grand finale of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), with record holders Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon), two-time champions St Augustine’s College and first-time finalists Accra Academy emerging as the last three schools standing.
After weeks of intense competition, dramatic upsets and fierce intellectual battles, the three schools will now converge for one final showdown to determine who will be crowned champions of the 2026 edition.
The finalists earned their places after surviving three fiercely contested semi-final battles, each overcoming formidable opponents on the road to the ultimate stage.
AUGUSCO survives battle of champions
St Augustine’s College was the first school to secure a place in the grand finale after overcoming a star-studded contest featuring five-time champions Prempeh College and 2001 winners Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary.
The two-time champions held their nerve against the experienced pair to book their place in the final, setting up another opportunity to add to the titles they won in 2007 and 2019.
For AUGUSCO, the qualification also marks a third consecutive appearance at the NSMQ grand finale, having reached the final in 2024, 2025 and now 2026.
PRESEC storms into another final
Eight-time champions PRESEC-Legon followed with another commanding performance to book their place in the grand finale.
The record holders came up against St John’s School and Tamale Senior High School in the second semi-final, with all three schools fighting for the sole ticket to the championship decider.
But it was the 'Ɔdadeɛ' boys who eventually emerged victorious, eliminating their challengers and keeping alive their dream of extending their record with an unprecedented ninth NSMQ trophy.
The qualification adds another chapter to PRESEC-Legon's remarkable history in the competition and gives the eight-time champions another opportunity to return to the summit.
Accra Academy makes history
The final ticket was claimed by Accra Academy, whose qualification ensured a historic maiden appearance at the NSMQ grand finale.
The 'Blɛoo' boys faced two-time champions Achimota School and Bright Senior High School, which had made history as the first private school to reach the semi-finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz.
It was a contest filled with contrasting ambitions.
Achimota School was seeking to return to the final as a former champion, Bright SHS was hoping to extend its groundbreaking run, while Accra Academy was chasing a historic first appearance at the championship decider.
In the end, the 'Blɛoo' boys emerged triumphant to complete the lineup for the 2026 grand finale.
Their qualification means Accra Academy will compete at the biggest stage of the competition for the first time in the school's history.
Three schools, three different stories
The grand finale, scheduled for September 10, will bring together three schools with remarkably different journeys and ambitions, as PRESEC-Legon, St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy will battle for the coveted 2026 NSMQ trophy.
For PRESEC-Legon, the contest is about history. The eight-time champions will be chasing an unprecedented ninth trophy to further cement their status as the most successful school in the competition's history.
St Augustine’s College will be seeking a third championship title and hoping to convert another appearance at the grand finale into glory.
For Accra Academy, the stakes are equally enormous. The school will be making its maiden appearance at the grand finale and has the opportunity to crown its remarkable campaign with a historic first NSMQ trophy.
Will the record holders extend their dominance?
Can AUGUSCO return to the summit?
Or will Accra Academy complete a fairytale run with a maiden championship?
Three schools. Three different journeys. One trophy.
The battle for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz crown is set for a blockbuster finale.
The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from GOIL PLC, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer.
The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by Vitamilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences, Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and NASCO.
Broadcast Partners are Frutelli, Excellence Publications and Stationery, Didi Shito, Nataraj, Virtual Security Africa, Lef Signature Limited, Sintex Tank, Door Master, New Crystal Hospital, Palm University College, Ayuda, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Family Health University, Myst Water.
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