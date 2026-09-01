NSMQ 2026: Achimota School shatters Adisadel’s semi-final hopes to book penultimate spot

Adisadel College’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) ended in heartbreak after a promising start quickly unravelled against a determined Achimota School.

For Adisadel, the contest began with plenty of promise. Just one point separated the two giants after the opening round, with Achimota School leading on 15 points and Adisadel close behind on 14 points. Boa Amponsem SHS had 8 points.

But the contest soon slipped away from Adisadel College. Achimota School returned in Round Two with greater urgency, pushing its score to 25 points, while Adisadel managed 18 points and Boa Amponsem 13 points.

The True or False round brought another blow to Adisadel’s hopes. Achimota produced a clean sheet, answering every question correctly and beginning to create daylight between itself and its closest rival.

Then came the Problem of the Day and for Adisadel, another painful moment. Achimota School secured an impressive 8 out of 10, while both Adisadel and Boa Amponsem failed to score.

The gap was growing, and so were Adisadel’s problems. By Round Three, Achimota had reached 33 points, while Adisadel remained on 18 points and Boa Amponsem on 13 points.

Still, there was the Riddle Round. Perhaps, for Adisadel, a comeback could begin there. But it never came. The school managed to answer just one riddle, further denting its hopes of closing the widening gap.

Achimota, meanwhile, continued its relentless march.

By Round Four, the Motown giants had raced to 49 points, leaving Adisadel on 25 points and Boa Amponsem on 20 points.

The final round brought no miracle for Adisadel. When the buzzer sounded, the scoreboard confirmed the heartbreak:

Achimota School – 55

Adisadel College – 28

Boa Amponsem SHS – 23

For Adisadel, what began with a one-point difference ended in a 27-point defeat and an abrupt end to their semi-final ambitions.

Achimota, on the other hand, secured the penultimate semi-final ticket, transforming an initially tight contest into a commanding victory.

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