Agbodza inspects neglected Kwabenya-Berekuso-Kitase road

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister of Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has inspected the 22-kilometre Kwabenya-Berekuso-Kitase road as the government considers measures to address the long-standing neglect of the route.
The visit follows years of protests by residents who have called for the road to be fixed, citing its deplorable condition and the difficulties it causes for communities along the stretch.
Mr Agbodza was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Highways Authority during the tour on Tuesday, September 22.
Speaking after the inspection, the minister said the decision to address the road was not a response to the recent demonstrations but formed part of the government's broader commitment to developing roads that are important to the country.
He acknowledged that the past record of government in executing road projects had created some apprehension among contractors whenever they were asked to resume work.
Mr Agbodza stressed that protests alone could not trigger the commencement of a road project, explaining that actual funding from government resources was required before construction could begin.
“Let me be frank with you. We did not come here to start the work because you did a demonstration. Let me be blunt with you: you cannot use demonstration to start your road project. We use resources to start road projects,” he said.
He said it was therefore important for residents not to assume that staging demonstrations would automatically result in the release of funds for road construction.
“So let it not be said that because somebody did demonstration, demonstration will not amount to money in the bank for the Minister of Roads and Highways. It will take money from taxes or loans,” he added.
Mr Agbodza also emphasised the wider significance of the Kwabenya-Berekuso-Kitase road, arguing that it should not be viewed merely as a community road.
He said the road had historical and strategic importance and served as a key connection beyond the immediate communities in the Akuapem area.
“I also appreciate the fact that this road is more than a community road. Here is the connection to a part of history. The status of this road is well known,” he said.
According to him, government's decision to prioritise the road was therefore based on its importance to Ghana as a whole and not solely on demands from residents of Akuapem.
He further announced that contractors working on the Dome-Kitase road are expected to fully mobilise back to the site this week under the direction of President John Dramani Mahama.
He said the government would not accept a situation where contractors return to the site only to undertake limited work before leaving again.
“And this time round, let's be clear, this time around, we don't want any touch-and-go thing. When you mobilise your site, let's see full action on the site,” he added.
The minister's inspection is expected to inform the government’s next steps towards addressing the condition of the road and the concerns raised by residents.
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