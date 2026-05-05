Roads Minister confronts contractor over ‘unacceptable’ delays on Techiman–Wenchi road

Portions of the delayed road project

A routine monitoring tour by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, turned tense on Monday after he discovered minimal progress on the Techiman–Wenchi road project, despite the release of GH¢66 million in mobilisation funds.

The minister, accompanied by his deputy and the Bono East Regional Minister, expressed strong dissatisfaction after observing that, five months after payment, the contractor had only carried out surface vegetation clearing on the project.

“Look at this. Five months. Sixty-six million Ghana Cedis. What do we have? Surface clearing. No gravel, no drainage, no structure,” an agitated Minister Agbodza said on site. “This is unacceptable. Absolutely unacceptable.”

According to documents reviewed during the tour, the contractor received the mobilisation funds late last year to facilitate the early commencement of works. However, the minister noted that the contractor appeared to be working outside the agreed project timeline.

Deputy Roads Minister Suhuyini emphasised that mobilisation funds are not a grant but a performance-based advance meant to accelerate work, not delay it.

The contractor has been summoned to appear before the ministry on Thursday, 7 May 2026. The minister warned that failure to demonstrate the capacity to execute the project could result in termination of the contract.

“If you cannot do the work, we will find someone who can. The President has a vision. We will not allow any individual to derail the Big Push,” he stated. “A new contractor will be appointed if necessary.”

The Bono East Regional Minister also expressed disappointment at the pace of work and announced plans for regular, unannounced monitoring exercises to enforce accountability across all road projects in the region.

“All road contractors in this region must take caution and ensure the right things are done as per their contracts, or risk losing their contracts immediately,” he warned.

He added that technical audits would be conducted on all ongoing projects to prevent delays and ensure compliance.

Meanwhile, residents and road users along the Techiman–Wenchi–Sawla corridor have welcomed the minister’s intervention, expressing frustration over the prolonged delay.

“They came, they cut the grass, and we thought work would start. That was months ago,” a trader said anonymously. “We pray the minister’s words today will become action.”

The ministry is expected to take further action following the contractor’s appearance, as attention turns to whether the project will be reassigned or accelerated under stricter supervision.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.