Five dead, more than 80 missing after ferry catches fire in Philippines 

Search and rescue operations are underway off the western Philippine island of Palawan after a passenger ferry caught fire, leaving five people dead and dozens missing. The Philippine Coast Guard deployed multiple vessels and assets to search for survivors. Rescue teams utilized drift-modelling tools to identify areas where currents may have carried people.

Vessel Manifest and Discrepancies

The burned vessel was identified as the MV June Aster. It had departed from Baseco in Manila and was bound for Coron, a popular tourist destination in Palawan known for its diving sites, beaches, and island-hopping attractions. The fire started around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday when the ship was near Coron. The vessel's manifest listed a total of 134 people on board, comprising 117 passengers and 17 crew members. Coast guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab stated in a radio interview, "Based on the data that we have right now, the rescued and casualty, we are still searching for 87 people." Authorities noted that figures could still change as rescue operations continued. While the Palawan coast guard spokesperson, Aileen Ausente, confirmed that two Chilean nationals were among the 43 people rescued, coast guard information officer Joy Gumatay initially told reporters there was no information about any foreigners on board.

Rescue Challenges and Current Conditions

Rescuers faced severe operational hurdles due to environmental factors and structural hazards. Commodore Cayabyab explained that rescue personnel could not yet enter the vessel because the search was hampered by thick smoke still billowing from the ferry, extreme heat, and the risk of explosions. Drone footage released by the Coast Guard showed the blackened ferry surrounded by clear blue-green waters while generating smoke hours after the fire broke out. Bad weather, big waves, and strong sea currents compounded the difficulties. The ferry was originally around 4 nautical miles off Coron's village of Turda when it sent a distress signal, but currents and winds caused the burned hull to drift farther overnight to a distance of 7.68 nautical miles. Air assets remained on standby to help with rescue operations, weather permitting. Images from the scene captured coast guard personnel tossing life jackets to survivors, passengers being helped into smaller boats, and body bags laid out at a port.

Broader Maritime Safety Concerns

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as the coast guard coordinates with the shipping company and maritime authorities. Ferry travel serves as an essential mode of transport across the Philippine archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, where millions rely on watercraft to travel between provinces. However, the nation maintains a vulnerable maritime safety record. Sea accidents occur frequently due to storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding, lax enforcement of safety regulations, and spotty oversight, particularly in remote provinces. Historical incidents highlight these systemic dangers, most notably the 1987 sinking of the ferry Doña Paz after a collision with a fuel tanker in the central Philippines, which killed more than 4,300 people in the world's deadliest peacetime maritime disaster.

As emergency responders navigate shifting currents and hazardous conditions, maritime experts emphasize that sustained oversight and rigorous safety compliance will remain critical to preventing future tragedies across the archipelago.

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