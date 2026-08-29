NPP to announce position on proposed constitutional amendments

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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will soon announce its official position on proposed amendments to Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.
In a statement dated August 28, 2026, the party said it has completed its review of the report of the Constitution Review Committee (CRC) and the Government’s Position Paper on the proposed amendments.
The NPP said it was formally consulted during the national constitutional review process and made submissions to the CRC, which subsequently presented its report to government.
According to the party, its Constitutional and Legal Affairs Policy Committee has undertaken a detailed review of both the CRC report and the government’s response and has prepared the party’s position paper.
The document will now be submitted to NPP presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for consideration and adoption.
“Thereafter, the NPP will communicate its official position on the proposed constitutional amendments to the Ghanaian people,” the statement said.
The party stressed that it remained committed to what it described as a transparent, inclusive and orderly constitutional review process that protects Ghana’s democracy, strengthens constitutional institutions and promotes political stability and development.
Background
The government on July 30, 2026, announced its position on the recommendations of the Constitution Review Committee, including proposals for a five-year presidential and parliamentary term, the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), an increase in the size of Parliament to 300 members and a reduction of the minimum presidential age from 40 to 35.
Government has also backed proposals including allowing Ghanaians with dual citizenship to contest parliamentary elections, abolishing the death penalty and giving all members in good standing of political parties equal voting rights in the selection of parliamentary and presidential candidates.
The NPP’s forthcoming position is therefore expected to provide clarity on which of the proposed constitutional changes the party supports, rejects or wants modified.
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