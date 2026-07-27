Asiedu Nketia and Ato Forson in dead heat for NDC leadership ahead of 2028 – Poll

The race to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2028 general elections is currently a close contest between the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, according to a new poll by GlobalInfo Analytics.

The survey, released on July 27, showed both potential candidates tied at 31 per cent among voters as the preferred choice to lead the NDC in 2028.

This is not the first time a survey has suggested that the race is largely between the two leading figures of the party.

This new poll indicated that Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu follows with 15 per cent support, while Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang received 9 per cent.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah polled 8 per cent, with Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku and Prof. Joshua Alabi each recording 2 per cent.

The survey also projected possible outcomes for the 2028 presidential election, with Dr Ato Forson emerging as the frontrunner in a hypothetical contest involving candidates from the major political parties.

According to the poll, if Dr Ato Forson contests against former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako, he would secure 57.5 per cent of the votes.

Dr Bawumia would obtain 35.3 per cent, followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 4.3 per cent, Nana Kwame Bediako with 0.6 per cent and Alan Kyeremanten with 0.5 per cent. Other candidates accounted for 1.8 per cent.

In another scenario where Johnson Asiedu Nketia replaces Dr Ato Forson as the NDC candidate, the poll showed the NDC National Chairman leading with 54.2 per cent.

Dr Bawumia would receive 37.1 per cent, while Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako would poll 4.8 per cent, 1.0 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. Other candidates accounted for 2.1 per cent.

The GlobalInfo Analytics survey was conducted through telephone interviews between July 15 and 24, 2026, involving 7,761 voters across all 16 regions of Ghana.

The poll, which forms part of a longitudinal study, has a confidence level of 99 per cent and a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 per cent.

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