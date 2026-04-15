Bawumia is the most prepared and best leader for Ghana beyond 2028 – Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo

The Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has described Mahamudu Bawumia as the most prepared and best suited leader to guide Ghana beyond 2028, while expressing confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will regain public trust ahead of the next general elections.

Speaking on The Pulse on JoyNews, Mr Jinapor said the NPP’s decision to elect Dr Bawumia as its flagbearer reflects strong confidence in a leader he believes possesses the vision, competence and integrity required to address Ghana’s challenges.

“The NPP elected a very extraordinary man, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a very solid personality in Ghanaian politics, with a lot of experience, a man of enormous integrity, clarity of thought, and with a clear vision for our country,” he said.

Mr Jinapor also pointed to Dr Bawumia’s policy proposals, particularly his commitment to introducing a flat tax regime at Ghana’s ports, arguing that it would improve predictability for businesses, stimulate private sector growth and reduce the cost of living.

“Dr Mahamudu Bawumia promised and committed to a flat tax rate at the port to ensure that the private sector thrives and that importers are given the opportunity to import with a tax regime which gives them predictability,” he stated, adding that similar models have been implemented successfully in other countries.

Beyond policy proposals, the former Lands and Natural Resources Minister highlighted Dr Bawumia’s role in government, citing the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme as a key initiative that boosted Ghana’s gold reserves at the Bank of Ghana and contributed to currency stability.

“For me, one of the things I am most proud of was the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme,” he noted, while also referencing the Agenda 111 hospital project as part of the former Vice President’s broader governance record.

Mr Jinapor acknowledged, however, that the NPP faces a significant task in rebuilding after what he described as a poor performance in the 2024 general elections.

“We had such a bad year in 2024. There’s absolutely no two ways about that,” he admitted.

He disclosed that the party has begun a comprehensive reorganisation process from the polling station level up to the national structure, with expectations that the exercise will be completed by September.

“We have just begun our reorganisation from the polling station to electoral area, to constituency, to regional, and to national,” he explained.

Despite the NPP’s current Minority position in Parliament, Mr Jinapor insisted that effectiveness is not solely determined by numbers.

“Numbers don’t carry the day. Numbers carry the vote… that doesn’t necessarily mean that you will win the argument,” he said, pointing to past parliaments where the party influenced national debate despite being in the minority.

He added that the Minority Caucus, under the leadership of Alexander Afenyo-Markin, remains focused on holding the government accountable and presenting alternative policy options.

“It’s not going to be easy… but we are pulling our weight,” he said.

Mr Jinapor further indicated that the NPP will intensify its parliamentary efforts when the House resumes, stressing the importance of offering credible alternatives to the governing administration.

“We will do even a lot more to hold the government accountable and present an alternative view in parliament. That is what the Ghanaian people need,” he added.

He expressed confidence that Dr Bawumia and the NPP will present a compelling policy platform to address key national concerns, including youth unemployment and rising living costs.

“By the grace of God, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP will be putting a strong formula, strategy and blueprint before the Ghanaian people… to ensure that we win the confidence of the Ghanaian people,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.