Record $7.8bn in remittances shows value of Ghanaians abroad – Ablakwa

The record $7.8 billion remitted by Ghanaians living abroad in 2025 demonstrates the immense value of the diaspora to the country’s economy and justifies efforts to protect citizens facing distress overseas, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said.

The Minister made the remarks on Saturday night while welcoming the second batch of about 340 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks.

He noted that government’s decision to evacuate affected citizens was informed not only by its constitutional responsibility to protect Ghanaians everywhere but also by the diaspora's significant contribution to national development.

Diaspora as a pillar of Ghana’s external sector

Remittances to Ghana rose sharply from about $4.6 billion in 2024 to nearly $7.8 billion in 2025.

At roughly 6% of GDP, they now exceed foreign direct investment and form a cornerstone of Ghana’s external position.

This places diaspora inflows second only to gold among Ghana’s foreign exchange earners.

In 2024, gold exports generated US$11.6 billion and accounted for 57% of total exports.

Cocoa brought in $1.73 billion despite a 50% drop in export volume, as high global prices pushed revenue up 37.5%.

Petroleum exports contributed US$1.36 billion, the second-highest annual level since production began, driven by favourable prices.

Even at the 2024 level of US$4.6 billion, remittances outpaced petroleum and cocoa combined, which totalled US$3.09 billion.

Unlike commodity exports that are subject to price swings and output shocks, remittances have proved more stable, supporting household consumption, education, healthcare, and small businesses across the country.

Addressing the returnees at Accra International Airport, Mr Ablakwa said this economic contribution underscored the need for swift state intervention when Ghanaians abroad face danger.

“Last year, Ghanaians in the diaspora made history. Your remittances amounted to US$7.8 billion according to the Bank of Ghana,” he said.

He rejected suggestions that resources should not be invested in protecting citizens living abroad.

“Apart from the fact that we are all Ghanaians and we must look out for each other, the statistics clearly show that Ghanaians abroad are making a major contribution to our national development,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa observed that many members of the diaspora sacrificed personal comforts to ensure relatives back home had access to food, education, and healthcare.

“Ghanaians in the diaspora are not selfish. They send remittances home and take care of others back home,” he stressed.

The Minister said it was for this reason that the Government acted swiftly to evacuate citizens caught up in the violence in South Africa.

“If you are in difficulty, in distress, or in trouble, all of us must stand up for you. We must defend you, we must protect you, and we must take you out of harm’s way. That is what we have done,” he stated.

He assured the returnees that efforts were underway to support their reintegration through employment opportunities, social interventions, and compensation initiatives for those who had lost businesses and properties.

About 200 jobs had already been secured through partnerships with Ghanaian companies and entrepreneurs.

Mr Ablakwa urged the evacuees to remain hopeful and consider investing their skills, experience, and entrepreneurial talents in Ghana.

He noted that the country’s economy was rebounding and creating new opportunities for business and investment, adding that many foreign nationals were increasingly investing in Ghana because of its stability and prospects.

“The statistics show why we value you. Your contribution to our economy is significant, and Ghana will continue to stand by you wherever you are,” he said.

The second batch of evacuees forms part of an ongoing operation expected to bring nearly 1,000 Ghanaians back home from South Africa following the recent attacks.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.