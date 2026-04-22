Moral standards falling despite Christian majority in Ghana – Baptist Ministers’ Conference

President of the Ghana Baptist Convention Ministers’ Conference, Rev Victor Brew, has expressed grave concern over a persistent decline in moral standards across the country.

He noted that the erosion of core values continues to affect national development and social cohesion.

Rev Victor Brew was addressing the Ghana Baptist Convention’s 63rd Annual Refresher Course, Retreat and Business Session, held at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He observed Christianity’s substantial numbers in Ghana, citing the 2021 Population and Housing Census that identified 71.3% of Ghanaians as Christians. In spite of this, he expressed concern that even as many profess faith in Christ, moral standards continue to decline.

"We are all aware that the Ghana Statistical Service data states that about 71.3% of Ghanaians profess to be Christians; however, there is a need to examine the depth of its impact. Our nation is currently confronted with several critical social, moral, and infrastructure challenges that require deliberate attention and coordinated action," said the reverend minister.

In his view, unregulated access to technology among children is a key driver of the continued decline in morality.

"Screen addiction among toddlers and children has become an increasing concern, as excessive exposure to digital devices is affecting early childhood development, social skills, and learning abilities," noted. Rev. Brew.

He called for urgent parental guidance, public education, and appropriate policies to promote healthy, balanced use of technology among young children.

On the matter of exam malpractice, he pressed authorities for stricter law enforcement, uphold of ethical values, and a renewed commitment to integrity and excellence in education.

"Examination malpractice continues to undermine the integrity of our educational system. This practice erodes moral values, diminishes the credibility of academic qualifications, and weakens the foundation of national development", Rev Victor stated.

This year's conference is under the theme: “The Disciple-Making Minister: Holy and Competent, Reflecting Christ to the World.”

Touching on the conference theme, Rev Victor Brew acknowledged unresolved conflicts within churches and expressed hope that the conference will equip ministers with skills in conflict prevention and conflict resolution.

Referring to a recent viral clip of members clashing with church leaders, he prayed such incidents would become a thing of the past, adding that scripture says “a servant of the Lord must not quarrel but be gentle.”

“Even within the church, there is unresolved conflict. This conference will equip ministers with skills in conflict prevention and conflict resolution. Scripture reveals that a servant of the Lord must not quarrel but must be gentle. It is my prayer that the situations we see on TV and social media, where church members are at each other’s throats, churches are locked with padlocks, and all kinds of things are happening in churches, may be a thing of the past," he added.

He therefore entreated the ministers to press forward with the purpose of spreading the Gospel globally, which requires “effort, intentionality, sacrifice and focus,” noting that the ultimate goal is not just to start well but to finish strong, and thus maintain integrity, remain focused, and keep their eyes on the prize.

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