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Tema-Accra bound train derails after collision with stray cattle at Avenor

Source: Graphic Online  
  21 May 2026 10:16am
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Tema-Accra-bound train derails after collision with stray cattle at Avenor in Accra.

The accident happened after two cows strayed into the railroad.

It resulted in commuters getting stranded as they could not continue their journey.

The passenger train, operating on the Tema–Accra line derailed Thursday morning following a collision with stray cattle along the rail corridor near Avenor in Accra.

The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. shortly after the train departed the Avenor station en route to the Odaw Station.

The two cattle strayed onto the railway line and were struck by the moving train, causing the carriages to derail.

The accident led to the suspension of train service, compelling passengers on board to disembark for safety.

Commuters were left stranded temporarily.

The two cattle involved in the accident died.

The accident has ignited concerns over the presence of stray animals and encroachments along sections of the Accra–Tema railway corridor, which continue to pose operational and safety risks to rail services.

Rail authorities are expected to undertake a full investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident. Normal service on the line is yet to be fully restored.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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