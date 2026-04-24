2.6m Ghanaians still food insecure despite strong national consumption levels

Millions of Ghanaians continue to face food insecurity despite generally high levels of food consumption nationwide, according to the latest findings by the Ghana Statistical Service.

The Food Insecurity Vulnerability Report for the final quarter of 2025 indicates that while 91 per cent of the population records acceptable food consumption, about 2.6 million people still struggle to access adequate nutrition.

In contrast, an estimated 29.8 million Ghanaians are considered food secure.

The report highlights stark regional disparities, noting that food insecurity is most prevalent in the northern belt — particularly the North East, Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions — where nearly 40 per cent of households experience poor or borderline food consumption.

This contrasts sharply with conditions in 10 other regions, where more than 95 per cent of households are reported to have sufficient food intake, indicating significant inequalities in access to nutrition across the country.

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